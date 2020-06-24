A recent shopper at a Floyd grocery store is worth about a million bucks.
The Virginia Lottery, in a news release Wednesday, reported that someone bought a winning Mega Millions ticket at the Food Lion, 350 W. Main St. It matched the first five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, 6-20-37-40-48. Though the ticket missed the Mega Ball number, 15, it is good for Mega Millions’ second prize, $1 million, according to the news release.
The ticket holder has 180 days from Tuesday to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises the holder to sign the back of it, to establish ownership, then contact the lottery.
According to the Virginia Lottery, the odds of winning the Mega Millions was 1 in 12,607,306.
