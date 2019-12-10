FLOYD – A Floyd County jury on Tuesday found Kyle Joseph Marchon guilty on drug and gun charges linked to the death of his girlfriend last year, but decided that $5,000 in fines, not prison time, was an appropriate punishment.
“It’s rather unusual,” attorney David Rhodes of Christiansburg, who with Jimmy Turk of Radford defended Marchon, said after the trial. “We’re pleased there was no active jail sentence.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom, who earlier this year planned to try Marchon for murder, said Tuesday that the jury’s decisions seemed appropriate.
Jurors are “the voice of the community,” Branscom said. “They thought that’s what it was worth.”
Marchon, 34, of Floyd County, initially faced charges of murder and using a gun to commit a felony after the Dec. 6, 2018, death of Suzanne B. Cabaniss, 32, in the home they shared in the 600 block of Long Level Road.
Having called 911, Marchon told sheriff’s deputies that he and Cabaniss had been fighting and in the midst of a breakup, and that she shot herself in the forehead with a .38-caliber revolver.
That report was echoed by a state assistant chief medical examiner, who examined Cabaniss’ body and concluded she died by suicide. In September – with witnesses and a pool of potential jurors waiting in the Floyd County Courthouse – the murder and firearm charges were dropped.
Marchon also was charged with possessing a Schedule II drug and possessing guns while possessing a controlled substance. The charges stemmed from an investigator’s discovery of methamphetamine in Marchon and Cabaniss’ home. Tests had shown both Marchon and Cabaniss had meth in their systems on the morning Cabaniss died.
The drug and gun trial began Monday in Floyd County Circuit Court, and for two days a jury listened as Turk and Rhodes sparred with Branscom about what evidence was appropriate.
The defense said Branscom was trying to put on a murder case against Marchon. Branscom said the defense was objecting unnecessarily and seeking to obscure investigators’ findings.
Judge Marc Long repeatedly brought both sides back to the question of drugs, specifically the meth that was found in a plastic case sitting on Marchon’s bedroom dresser.
As for the gun charge, no one disputed that Marchon owned at least some of the rifles, shotguns and pistols found in the home. He owned them legally and had a concealed carry permit, his attorneys noted.
In closing arguments, Turk questioned why Marchon would have cooperated with investigators, telling them how to get into his house, giving them the combination to his gun safe, and sending a sister there — with an officer — to retrieve paperwork, if he knew drugs were present.
The most direct evidence that Marchon knew about the meth in the plastic case came from one witness who said he’d used the drug many times with Marchon and Cabaniss — but who himself was presently jailed on meth charges.
The witness, Tyler Stone, likely was seeking leniency for his own offenses, Turk argued. Stone testified that he told investigators about using drugs in the Long Level home, and about the meth kept in the plastic case, in an interview conducted last weekend, just before the trial began.
Turk said that he found Stone’s testimony “completely unbelievable” and asked jurors to consider if the meth might have belonged to Cabaniss, or to Stone himself, since he sometimes stayed at the house – or to a woman who accompanied Stone on his visits.
Branscom scoffed that the defense was asking jurors to believe in a “meth fairy.” The drug “doesn’t magically appear in certain places,” Branscom said.
There were other signs that Marchon knew about drugs, including possible needlemarks on his arms, and the presence of Valium, along with meth, in his blood. Both Stone and a toxicologist testified meth users might take Valium to ease the descent from the meth high.
“We don’t have to be blind” in considering the case, Branscom told jurors.
Once convicted, Marchon faced a possible 15 years in prison. Jurors instead fined him the maximum amount, $2,500, allowed on each charge.
Branscom said after the trial that he is not sure if he would reinstate the murder charge, saying that he first wants to learn how Dr. Gayle Suzuki, an assistant chief medical examiner, obtained some of the background information in her report on Cabaniss’ death.
Bransom said that he is waiting for the finish of a Virginia State Police investigation that he requested on Suzuki’s fact-gathering.
Suzuki was herself in court Tuesday, but testified only about procedures for taking blood from a body for tests.
Rhodes said that with the trial over, Marchon is not sure exactly what he will do next.
“He wants to start a new chapter of his life,” Rhodes said.
