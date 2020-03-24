Roanoke firefighters put out a blaze in an unoccupied house in South Roanoke early Tuesday morning.
Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived at a brick house in the 2200 block of Yellow Mountain Road just after 5 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames visible in the basement and attic, according to a series of tweets from the department. The structure was unoccupied, neighbors told firefighters.
Firefighters entered the house and found it full of materials storied in the home, the tweets said. They continue to search the house to make sure no one was inside and the fire is out.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
