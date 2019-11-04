The Roanoke County Planning Commission on Monday endorsed a revised special use permit regarding the Smith Gap Landfill with conditions that would limit Bradshaw Road traffic if trash hauling methods change.
The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority’s request also affects an eight-acre plot acquired in February from Norfolk Southern Railroad. NS owned the land from a 1991 contract to construct a rail spur for the regional trash train.
The land reverted to the authority when the contract expired.
The eight-acre plot has been used in the landfill’s operations for more than 20 years.
Railroads are not subject to local zoning regulations, so the resource authority applied for a special use permit to brings its entire landfill property into compliance.
The special use permit does not specify the method of transportation that would be used for the landfill, which leaves the possibility the resource authority could choose to change how the region hauls its trash.
For the past quarter-century, the Roanoke Valley has relied on Norfolk Southern to move its garbage by rail — hauling it from the Tinker Creek Transfer Station in Roanoke to the Smith Gap Landfill in Roanoke County.
That partnership, once hailed as innovative, came under review amid complaints about the reliability of the rail service and difficult contract renewal talks.
The regional landfill authority began taking steps to move to truck transport after concluding it would be more cost effective and operationally efficient. The shift was set to happen in 2018 but fresh questions were unexpectedly raised by the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors and, ultimately, a late-breaking discovery was made that the plan would require an amendment to the landfill’s local land-use permits.
With its back up against deadlines, the landfill authority decided to renew its contract with Norfolk Southern Corp. for 5 years, with an amendment granting the authority power to cancel the deal at the end of each annual cycle should it choose to take a different direction.
Jim Guynn, an attorney representing the resource authority, said no decision has been made yet on the transportation method.
The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority Board’s plan calls for moving to truck hauling full-time but building a new entrance route to the landfill to avoid using Bradshaw Road. Neighbors spoke Monday about the dangers of increased truck traffic on the road.
The special use permit application states that if the authority converts to truck hauling, construction to convert the rail tracks to a road would take about three months to complete. Paving is projected to take another two months.
The commissioners approved a list of conditions on the permit, which included rules about using Bradshaw Road. During the three month construction period, the authority would transport the region’s trash to third-party landfills instead of routing trucks on the road.
The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will discuss the permit application 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
