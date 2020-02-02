As a first generation college student, Kaylee Shrewsbury said she was nervous about applying for a scholarship.
But the William Byrd High School senior eventually found one that seemed like a good fit. She filled out the application and completed the short answer questions. When she submitted it, she said she wasn’t expecting much.
Then the day came that Shrewsbury found out she won the 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholarship — a $25,000 college scholarship.
“I was kind of speechless,” she said. “It’s just an amazing opportunity.”
Winners come from households with an average income of $17,675 per year, but maintain an average GPA of 3.84 or higher. The award, from the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc., recognizes students who have overcome adversity and are heavily involved in their communities. The money will help cover college education costs.
Shrewsbury is one of 106 winners this year. She said she plans to attend George Mason University, James Madison University or Virginia Tech. She wants to study health sciences and become a pediatric physician’s assistant.
Shrewsbury said she became interested in a medical career when her grandfather was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. As she spent time with him in the hospital, she became more familiar with the way doctors and nurses work with patients. She also volunteers at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she spends time with children.
“I’m excited to serve people and help people who need it most,” she said.
Shrewsbury and her twin sister grew up in Vinton with their grandparents while their mother and father struggled with substance abuse. When Shrewsbury was 13 years old, her father died of a drug overdose.
Shrewsbury said not having a close relationship with her parents, along with the death of her father, was difficult while she was growing up.
“Despite the adversities, I’ve had so many opportunities that I wouldn’t have gotten if I hadn’t lived with my grandparents,” she said. “They were the mother and father figures me and my siblings needed.”
Shrewsbury said her mother is in a good place now and they have a great relationship. She said she’s grateful to her mom for letting her grandparents raise her starting at 6 months old.
“It was a difficult decision,” she said. “But it was in my best interest. I appreciate the life she has given me.”
Shrewsbury will travel to Washington, D.C., in April to meet the other scholarship winners and the Horatio Alger Association members who fund the scholarship programs.
“The Association continues to offer young men and women the support and mentorship needed to achieve success in higher education and their professional lives,” Executive Director Terrence Giroux said in a news release. “The 2020 National Scholars are determined, hardworking individuals who are more than deserving of this honor and recognition.”
