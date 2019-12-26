BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech nabbed headlines this summer after the university announced it would host a thousand more first-year students than it had expected. (Washington Post: “There’s no room in the residence halls at Virginia Tech. That’s why freshmen are at hotels.”)
Tech paid nearly $9 million converting a Holiday Inn Express and 109 rooms of the Inn at Virginia Tech into student housing. The university hired 39 new instructors and support staff, 13 additional dining managers and six more health center staff, among others, to accommodate the class. In the end, 1,004 freshmen above the university’s goal of 6,600 came to roost in Blacksburg.
Back in August, Tech President Tim Sands, in a blue T-shirt, helped lug a student’s laundry cart into the Inn.
“Hopefully this is the only year we do this,” he said then.
That’s still the plan.
A Tech official said this month the university has no plans to convert hotels into student housing come August 2020.
“If we hit the numbers, we will not,” said Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman, who noted Tech’s goal remains to bring 6,600 freshmen to campus next fall. It hopes to reach 29,604 undergraduates in the fall, compared to 29,250 in Blacksburg today.
The university has offered a couple of reasons why it miscalculated. A revamped application process combined with hubbub around Tech’s planned Innovation Campus made for increased popularity, according to Owczarski. With that knowledge, the university plans to avoid another such situation.
“With more data and better data and more accurate data our models are going to get better and better and better and therefore we’ll be more successful in hitting our targets,” Owczarski said.
For years, Sands has touted the goal of having 30,000 undergraduates on campus by 2023.
But the university’s six-year plan recently submitted to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia agency shows Tech’s goals skirting just below that figure.
The university wants a high of 29,992 undergraduates in fall 2021 and 29,740 in fall 2025. Figures fluctuate over the years because Tech is building new and tearing down old student housing.
“Conceptually, 30,000 in the truest sense of a goal is a round figure,” Owczarski said. “30,000 is a number that you and I can remember. … Are we falling short of that goal? I would say quite the opposite.”
Leslie Hager-Smith, mayor of Blacksburg, has been a critic of how quickly, and unintentionally, Tech grew in August.
“They really had to scramble in order to accommodate the gaffe that took place last year,” Hager-Smith said this month. “So I know that there are many that are cynical about that, but when I look at how painful it was for them to accommodate the overenrollment, I was inclined to believe it was the fiasco that they portrayed it as.”
Hager-Smith said the town must focus on housing for young and old professionals instead of current students. She said communication between Tech and the town has improved “since the Troubles,” as she called it. The two sides continue planning for the approximately 30,000 undergraduates Tech has repeatedly says it wants in the next few years.
“I am already knitting sweaters for 2023,” Hager-Smith said. “It’s, like, practically here.”
Tom Fox, director of Blacksburg Transit, says the local bus service got some alleviation in October when two 60-foot buses ordered last year, which can carry 107 people each, became available.
“Our ridership has been up this semester, which I can attribute part of that to the greater number of students,” Fox said. “I think the students have adapted and we have adapted. Things are going pretty well.”
At the Holiday Inn Express — now called HIE Student Housing — on a drizzly December day, students could be seen lounging in the lobby. A man mopping the floors would not let a reporter enter the lobby to talk with students. But a few freshmen coming to and from the building described a good living experience.
“It’s a little bit different, but overall I have no real complaints,” said Andrew Hartman, 18, a general engineering student, who noted the relatively big rooms and private baths.
Dennis Dowdy, franchise owner of the Holiday Inn Express, said Tech told him upfront they would only need the accommodations for the year. He hopes to reopen by August after some needed repairs.
A sign on the building facing Prices Fork Road was still covered with a white tarp on a recent morning. There remained “Holiday Inn Express & Suites” sign visible on its eastern façade.
