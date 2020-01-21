BLACKSBURG — Before the men had even spoken a word, they received a standing ovation.
A capacity crowd filled a 1,260-seat theater at the Moss Arts Center on Wednesday to hear members of the Central Park Five share how they survived their wrongful conviction and false imprisonment.
The men were teenagers in 1989 when they were charged in the sexual assault of a jogger in New York’s Central Park. After a confession by a serial rapist and a DNA match, they were exonerated in 2002. The case has become known as a flashpoint in how racism infects the media and criminal justice systems.
“This is the reason why we come to colleges, because the system is in line to put our kids away, and they’d rather have them occupy a jail cell than a college dorm,” Raymond Santana, one of the members, said before the event. “So these kids that are here don’t really understand how much power they have, don’t really understand the magnitude of how important it is to be in an institution of higher education.”
Tech hosted the men for the keynote address of the university’s weeklong commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In recent years, Tech has broadened its celebration of the civil rights icon to bring to campus contemporary leaders in the fight for racial justice.
Santana, Korey Wise, Kevin Richardson and Yusef Salaam joined the stage with moderator Brandy Faulkner, the Gloria D. Smith Professor of Africana Studies at Tech. Antron McCray, the fifth defendant in the case, was not available.
The men have gained new prominence with the acclaimed 2019 Netflix series “When They See Us.” They were also the center of a 2012 Ken Burns documentary.
“I honestly wasn’t completely aware of the story before the Netflix documentary came out,” said Jaylen Foskey, a 21-year-old senior from Chesapeake, who came to hear how the men have coped with their ordeal. “It really opened my eyes to the entirety of what went down.”
Faulkner began by invoking the memory of Terence Crutcher, a black man who was killed by police in 2016 during a traffic stop. Audio from the shooting reveals an officer saying Crutcher “looks like a bad dude” moments before he was shot.
“They were young. They were black,” Faulkner said of the men now known as the Exonerated Five. “So they, too, looked like they were bad.”
Noting the existence of significant racial disparities in wrongful convictions, Faulkner asked the men when they first realized that their plight was part of a larger system of decision-making.
Santana provoked laughter when he said he was oblivious at the time to the various practices and procedures in the criminal justice system, including “not knowing who Miranda was.” Getting his college degree in prison helped him understand larger patterns of racial inequity.
“We were trapped in a bubble, it felt like,” Richardson said. It also took years for him to understand the magnitude of what had happened, as well as the trauma he experienced. (In 2014, the five men were awarded $41 million in a settlement with the City of New York, which denied wrongdoing.)
“Actually, 30 years later, we’re still healing,” Richardson said. “People might see us well off. We might look put together but inside we’re still broken.”
Salaam noted King’s dream of people of all colors sharing the same opportunities. And how that dream stands in stark relief to the continued mistreatment of African Americans from slavery to Jim Crow and redlining and beyond.
“You begin to realize this isn’t just mistakes,” Salaam said. “It’s so entrenched that it’s almost as American as apple pie.”
