Roanoke's high school graduations

All graduations can be viewed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools.

Patrick Henry High School

When: 10 a.m. Thursday

Graduates: 420

William Fleming High School

When: 2 p.m. Thursday

Graduates: 341

Forest Park Academy

68 students completed their studies at the academy and their numbers are counted as part of the totals for the two high schools.