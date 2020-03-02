If you have thoughts about the cost of tuition at Virginia Tech, get prepared.
Members of the public must sign up a week in advance if they want to secure a speaking slot before the university’s board of visitors this month.
Tech is hosting an hourlong hearing March 19 to get feedback on possible tuition and fee increases. The university says in-state tuition could rise next academic year between 0 and 4.9%, depending on the state budget, which will be finalized in the coming weeks.
Tuition and fees for out-of-state students and graduate students could rise between 2.9 and 3.1%, according to the university. Mandatory fees for all students could increase up to $103 for counseling, transit and WiFi, among other amenities.
Tech got flak last year from state legislators when it first announced its public comment hearing would be limited to half an hour. After that feedback, the administration changed the time length of the hearing, which the General Assembly now requires public colleges hold before considering any tuition and fee increases.
That 2019 state law has led to a scattershot approach, with the format of such hearings remaining up to each university.
“I’m concerned about what I’m seeing, which is rules set up, different at each institution, that serve to minimize the public’s opportunity to provide authentic feedback,” said James Toscano, president of Partners for College Affordability and Public Trust, a nonpartisan advocacy group.
“The seven day sign up is an unnecessary barrier that Virginia Tech has erected in their public comment process,” Toscano said. “If a member of the public wants to make remarks at the typical city council meeting, they don’t have to preregister seven days in advance in order to do so.”
Mark Owczarski, a Tech spokesman, said in an email that a well-organized and managed event would ensure productive feedback. “By registering in advance, participants will have a clear understanding of the process and purpose of the meeting,” he wrote.
Owczarski also noted that if there is time remaining after comments — which are limited to three minutes — from those who have preregistered, attendees are encouraged to speak.
“As noted in the guidelines, we will review our process and make changes if it can be improved,” Owczarski said.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said preregistration makes sense to get an idea of who’s providing feedback, especially if a meeting’s time length isn’t constricted.
But she also said: “Long story short, I just don’t see the need for so much time,” to preregister in advance, she said in an email.
Toscano noted that Tech’s policies appear more receptive to public input than were those at the University of Virginia, which gave only a few days notice for its public hearing. A bill winding through the General Assembly targets that issue specifically, requiring colleges to give at least 10 days’ notice of the hearings.
Radford University’s guidelines don’t limit the time of the meeting, and don’t require a seven-day preregistration period. That hearing will happen before its May board meeting, but the date for the hearing has not yet been set.
Tech’s public comment period will be held Thursday, March 19, at 11:15 a.m. in the Assembly Hall at the Holtzman Alumni Center at 901 Prices Fork Road. Three members of the board of visitors will be present. The full board will consider any tuition and fee increases at a meeting on March 30.
The state legislature is in the process of finalizing a budget. A version from the House of Delegates includes incentives for public colleges to freeze tuition, as they did last year, while a version from the Senate does not.
Speakers can register before March 12 at bov.vt.edu.
