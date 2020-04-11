Perhaps the odds were just too tough to beat this year.
The Washington and Lee University students behind the 2020 Mock Convention were determined, despite a Democratic presidential field with more than 20 candidates, to continue the 112-year-old event’s record for uncanny accuracy in predicting who the nominee will be for the party out of power.
Yet Mock Con’s pick, Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race Wednesday, clearing the way for Joe Biden to become the presumptive nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in the general election. The Mock Con students predicted Feb. 15 that Sanders would best Biden in a contested Democratic convention — which, to be fair, was also what statistics-driven outlets like FiveThirtyEight were predicting that week.
“In the end, a prediction is just that: a prediction,” wrote Mock Con Political Chair John Harashinski in a statement posted to the event’s website. “When we made ours, things looked extraordinarily different than they do now.”
The 2020 Mock Con becomes the third held since 1948 and the seventh overall to select the wrong challenger. For seven decades, the student-run event has gotten the Republican nominee right every time, but occasionally stumbled with Democratic races, picking Ted Kennedy instead of George McGovern in 1972 and Hillary Clinton instead of Barack Obama in 2008.
In his statement, Harashinski, a senior from New Jersey double-majoring in American politics and education, listed a number of ways the 2020 race differed from every U.S. presidential race held from 1972 on, noting the record breaking number of candidates — 27 — and that for the first time, “the winner of the Iowa Caucuses dropped out and endorsed a fellow candidate before Super Tuesday.”
That happened March 2, when former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced he would back Biden. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar swiftly followed. At that point, Mock Con’s prediction already appeared to be in serious jeopardy, as it had based its projected delegate counts on each of the major remaining candidates, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, fighting on until the end.
“What we thought was unconventional was nothing compared to what was to come,” Harashinski wrote. “The field delved into uncharted territory and brought the Democratic Party to a united voice they never had before.”
That was even before the novel coronavirus pandemic brought about the unprecedented postponement of state primaries and the Democratic National Convention.
Harashinski offered a note of certainty: that the students running Mock Con in 2024 and beyond will continue to take cracks at getting the prediction correct.
“Hopefully, their primary cycle will look nothing like ours,” he wrote. “Strap in for an exciting presidential contest, and wash your hands.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.