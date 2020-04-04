From the Baltics, Juan Espinoza sensed this year’s college admissions game would be like no other.
Meet-and-greets with counselors and students began getting canceled. School systems started shutting down. Then Espinoza found himself in Greece a couple days before the U.S. suspended all travel to Europe. When he returned home to Blacksburg, Virginia Tech’s top admissions officer decided, as a precaution, to put himself in quarantine.
“It was interesting being abroad as it gained more traction to see concerns from counselors,” Espinoza said, from worries about “what’s this process going to look like” from an admissions standpoint, to a realization that “within our own family, this is really going to impact us.”
As the coronavirus pandemic upends the college admissions calendar, universities in the region have scrambled to set up virtual campus tours, extend acceptance deadlines, and help families who now face a starkly different financial reality.
Radford University, Roanoke College and Hollins University are among schools nationwide that have opted to push back to June 1 the traditional May 1 deadline for admitted students to submit a deposit.
“We fully realize we need to be flexible with families, because families are losing income. That’s going to affect college choices,” said Brenda Poggendorf, Roanoke College’s vice president for enrollment and dean of admissions and financial aid. “Ours were coming in pretty normally, and then when the coronavirus hit and everybody had to stay in place, we saw those deposits slow down.”
Currently, the college is down about 35 deposits compared to the same time last year, for a class size of 550, she said, adding that, “Roanoke’s not alone in that.”
Roanoke College has even reopened its application process and is considering new candidates for the foreseeable future, according to Poggendorf.
For Virginia Tech — which faced criticism last year when it overenrolled its freshman class by more than a thousand students — upheaval from the coronavirus has presented different challenges.
Tech has stuck to the May 1 deadline, Espinoza said, because he believes the university can handle students with hardships on a case-by-case basis rather than a wholesale delay. He’s received a few, but not a lot of, inquiries from families hoping to make adjustments to the form that determines their financial status, which is currently based on 2018 tax returns.
Deposits continue to roll in, but there’s still a month when anything could change.
“From our enrollment standpoint, I am really pleased with where we are at right now,” Espinoza said Thursday. “That can change in 20 days, that can change in two days.”
And unlike many colleges across the country, which face a glut in the number of students applying, Tech remains highly popular.
“One thing we’ve learned from last year is the demand and interest in Virginia Tech is at an all-time high,” Espinoza said. “We’re very fortunate that we’re in this position.”
For the class arriving in the fall, Tech has made 16,477 offers of admissions out of 31,041 applications, an offer rate of 53%, he said. Usually, about one-third of those offered choose to come to Tech.
That compares to a 70% offer rate last year when Tech accepted 22,393 students out of a record 31,974 applicants, according to historical data.
Besides the regular admissions deadline and early decision process, which requires students to commit to Tech if accepted, this marks the second year Tech has provided an “early action” option.
That gives students an earlier response time, and is one factor in a competitive rate of admissions for students in the regular pool.
For regular decision, Tech made 1,127 offers out of 7,712 applicants, a rate of 14.6%.
“If they’re interested in Virginia Tech, we really urge them to either do early decision or early action,” Espinoza said. “We’re in a position now where ... we’re no longer looking at, ‘Who is going to be academically successful?’ if offered admission. Now it’s more a, ‘How many spaces we have in our freshman class.’ ”
One challenge to Tech’s ability to achieve its class size goal of 6,675: the current uncertainty around international travel.
Espinoza noted it may be more difficult for international students to travel to the U.S. come the fall, especially at a time when embassies aren’t conducting interviews for visas.
Besides the wildcard of international student admissions, college consultants and articles in the higher education press are predicting students may end up seeking to attend a college closer to where they live.
“It’s likely that students will stay a little bit closer to home,” Ashley Browning, vice president for enrollment management at Hollins University, said about such forecasts. “When people are dealing with something on a global level ... I think it heightens concerns about safety.”
The inability for students to get a feel for campuses, too, introduces yet another layer of uncertainty.
“As a small university, most of our enrollment deposits come as a direct result of a campus visit,” which are “really crucial in our ability to enroll a class,” Browning said.
The same is true for Roanoke College.
“So many students, we hear it all the time, it’s a beautiful April, spring, day and they love the beauty of the campus. They often know before they even get out of the car, they say this is their home for the next four years,” Poggendorf said. “The web is just not the same.”
As news changes daily about how severe the pandemic will become, administrators continue to grapple with how uncertainties present and future will influence the class of 2024.
“I think everything is being discussed right now,” Espinoza said when asked if administrators had yet discussed the possibility of not being able to begin a residential semester come August.
“One thing this situation has taught us is you have to explore everything.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.