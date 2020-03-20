The Virginia Department of Education will be able to cancel Standards of Learning tests. All state education leaders need to do is submit a formal request to the federal government.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Education will waive standardized testing requirements for the school year.
Any state affected by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic will be granted a waiver if officials submit a formal request, a news release stated.
“Neither students nor teachers need to be focused on high-stakes tests during this difficult time,” DeVos said in a statement. “Students are simply too unlikely to be able to perform their best in this environment. Our actions today provide turnkey flexibilities for state and local leaders to focus on the immediate needs of their students and educators without worrying about federal repercussions.”
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced Tuesday that his department would seek a federal waiver to cancel SOLs, citing “the very real possibility of a significantly longer shutdown.”
Virginia schools closed for two weeks starting Monday following a directive from Gov. Ralph Northam.
The Virginia Board of Education planned to meet via conference call at 1 p.m. Friday for a coronavirus update.
