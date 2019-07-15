The Community Arboretum Advisory Board is raising funds to replace a gazebo built more than 25 years ago in the Virginia Western Community College arboretum.
The board has $25,000 in seed money to put toward a new gazebo expected to cost approximately $70,000, according to a news release from Virginia Western.
The current gazebo is used for weddings and musical performances, and serves as a focal point of the arboretum off Colonial Avenue in Roanoke. Virginia Western students built the gazebo in the early 1990s under the direction of Lee Hipp, a former director of the college’s horticulture department. The arboretum was dedicated in 1993 and remains open to the public from sunrise to sunset.
The college’s current horticulture program coordinator, Clark BeCraft, said student volunteers can't work this time around due to regulations regarding construction on state property, according to the news release.
BeCraft said while the state originally donated the 2 acres of campus for the arboretum, local organizers agreed to raise money to build and maintain the gardens without state funding.
Proceeds from other fundraisers, such as plant sales, along with membership fees to the Friends of the Arboretum program help cover day-to-day expenses, but BeCraft said more funding is needed to update several aging areas of the arboretum.
Members of the advisory board hope to raise funds by selling engraved pavers that will be installed in the floor of the gazebo and the ground around it. Sponsorship costs range from $150 to $1,000.
BeCraft said he hopes the new gazebo will be completed and three of the 11 gardens will be renovated by the arboretum’s 30th anniversary in 2023.