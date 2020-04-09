Virginia Tech will not reimburse tuition costs for the semester that has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, the university’s president said Thursday during a virtual town hall meeting.
President Tim Sands spoke for an hour about Tech’s operations amid the COVID-19 crisis, responding to questions about its decisions on commencement, tuition and fees and the transition of more than 6,000 classes online.
“If anything … our instructional costs have gone up, not down,” Sands said. “We’re not going to give refunds on tuition for the spring semester.”
Many colleges nationwide have not reimbursed tuition costs, but some have reimbursed certain fees.
Sands said administrators are examining the “possibility of offering temporary refunds” for some of the university’s “comprehensive fees” — which include costs related to healthcare, athletics and transportation. He noted the university already has offered rebates for on-campus housing contracts, rollovers for dining plans and refunds for parking fees.
Sands also gave an update on the health of university community members.
Currently, two students who live in off-campus housing in Blacksburg have tested positive for COVID-19, the president said. Another two Tech employees in Northern Virginia have been diagnosed with the disease.
On March 27, a Tech student was confirmed as the first known case in Montgomery County, which has since reported 17 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.
“Given the rapid spread of the disease, we won’t try to identify every case moving forward, other than to say the disease is already part of our community,” Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman, said in a Monday email.
Only 483 students remain in university housing after Tech last week approved applications from students who needed to stay on campus. About 40% of the student population — about 11,000 — remained in off-campus housing.
Sands said Thursday that 1,900 people had registered their recent travel histories with the health center or regional health district, which Tech had asked of those returning from trips.
Based on risk assessments given by healthcare providers, 430 of those 1,900 people opted to quarantine themselves, Sands said.
Tech’s decision to move commencement online and hold a fall celebration of recent graduates prompted several of the hundred-odd questions submitted by students, parents and alumni for the live-streamed town hall. The move prompted an online petition for Tech to reschedule graduation.
“We explored that possibility in depth several weeks ago,” Sands said about holding an in-person commencement ceremony in the summer or fall. “It didn’t make sense to organize something that might need to be postponed maybe many times.”
“I do feel for our seniors,” he said. “This is a big loss, but we’re all making do with the best we can.”
Sands and university administrators also touched on issues related to student employees, rental properties in Blacksburg and financial support for students.
University officials urged any students facing financial hardships to contact the Dean of Students Office, so it could work to address the student’s particular needs.
The office oversees a Student Emergency Fund — established for such purposes in 1996 — which typically holds $100,000 to $150,000 in funds, Owczarski said. Over the last two weeks, more than 100 donors have given about $200,000 to the fund, he said.
“A lot of students are struggling in unexpected ways,” Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, said at the town hall.
Since only essential employees can be physically on campus the university is also working to reassign student wage workers to different work. More than 80% of all employees are teleworking, Sands said.
A couple of questions focused on rental properties in Blacksburg, and whether Tech had any influence in off-campus housing contracts. Sands said the university doesn’t get involved in such leases. He said he wouldn’t advise against looking for off-campus apartments next semester.
“I would encourage our local landlords to think about how to really come out of this in the fall for the best possible outcome for them and for the students, and I think flexibility is going to be key,” he said.
It won’t be until early June that Tech has a better idea of its financial situation, academic planning for the fall, and state of the public health crisis locally, the president said.
“As for the fall, I’m optimistic that we’ll be back in business,” Sands said. “Life on campus will be different going forward, but in many ways it can, and it will, be better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.