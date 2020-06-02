While Virginia Tech expects to host students on campus this fall, the university will rely heavily on online classes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“We estimate that roughly 30% of typical students’ experience will be in-person at the beginning of the semester, with the ability to increase that percentage should health safety considerations allow,” President Tim Sands told the university’s board of visitors at a remote meeting on Tuesday.
Most students and faculty likely would not need to return to campus after Thanksgiving break, Sands said.
Several colleges nationwide, including Radford University on Monday, have announced plans to end the residential semester at the Thanksgiving break, citing public health forecasts of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in late fall.
Sands did not address the reason behind the planned academic calendar but said the university’s plans for the fall are informed by data and involve “a risk-based testing strategy” as students, faculty and staff return to campus, and a “testing, tracing and isolation regime” conducted in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health.
Some university leaders nationwide have suggested people returning to campus should be tested for COVID-19 so the schools have an understanding of a possible infection rate, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Chronicle of Higher Education last month.
While Tech is expected to make an official announcement Monday about its plans for the fall semester, the board meeting offered a first glimpse of how it might look.
The plan aims to include a testing strategy to inform whether the university should relax or tighten practices to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread on campus, Sands said.
Greta Harris, a board member and chair of a committee on academics and student affairs, also gave an update on fall semester forecasting, noting that planning remains fluid.
“Several options have been considered with health and safety as our guiding principle,” Harris said. “These options would all terminate in-person and residential instruction before Thanksgiving and might vary in regard to when the fall semester would start and whether instruction would continue online after Thanksgiving.”
Students would be housed on a double-occupancy basis, with residence halls set aside for single-occupancy quarantine for students who test positive for COVID-19, Harris said.
“Grab-and-go meals will continue to be available, and dining halls will serve meals following appropriate health guidelines,” she said.
Board members also greenlit a range of financial and employment decisions.
As expected, the board voted unanimously to freeze tuition for the fall and give powers to the university president to impose furloughs or pay cuts if needed to control finances.
Some Virginia colleges — including Radford and Christopher Newport University — have said they’ll keep tuition flat for the upcoming academic year in an effort to ease the financial burden on incoming and returning students.
At Tech, tuition will be kept at $11,595 for in-state undergraduate students and $30,739 for out-of-state students. Comprehensive fees will increase $58, or 2.8%, to cover increased services in transportation and health care, and room and board will go up $214, or 2.3%, for undergraduates.
For graduate students, tuition will stay at $13,876 for Virginia residents and $28,393 for out-of-state students. Comprehensive fees would also go up $58, but those on graduate assistantships will see a compensation increase to cover that expense.
Tuition has remained the same since the 2018-19 school year. Last year, state universities agreed to hold tuition steady in exchange for funds doled out by the General Assembly.
The board approved a preliminary $1.63 billion operating budget, down $40 million from last year’s budget. Faculty compensation was also frozen at last year’s levels.
While the board gave Sands the power to impose furloughs and pay cuts, he said he would cut top administrators' pay before that of faculty.
“We will do whatever we can to avoid utilizing this tool,” Sands said. “If we find that we must employ this capability to avoid permanent job reductions in the fall, the first application will be temporary pay reductions to the university's administrative leadership.”
John Ferris, a mechanical engineering professor and president of the Faculty Senate, used his outgoing address as a representative to the board to warn of a potential exodus of talent if the university doesn’t ensure better compensation.
“Yesterday I was asked if there is a risk in losing faculty, if some may simply choose not to return. The boldness and honesty of this core question floored me,” Ferris said. “I can imagine that cutting faculty pay may be the last straw for some who have the means to simply walk away, which would leave us in quite a bind. But I worry more when the economy improves and positions outside Tech become available, there will be a large but quiet exodus of our best faculty members.”
The board also bid adieu to member Dennis Treacy, whose final term expires June 30, and expressed hope that members Harris, Chris Petersen and Jeff Veatch, whose first terms expire, might be reappointed by the governor.
