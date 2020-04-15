Virginia Tech won't require prospective student to submit SAT or ACT scores for those applying in the fall and winter, the university said late Tuesday.
Tech joins a growing list of colleges nationwide that are going "test optional" for the 2020-2021 admissions cycle.
"This option means that for students applying to be part of the university’s Class of 2025, SAT and ACT standardized tests are not required," the university said in a statement. "There will be no advantage or special consideration for students who choose to take the tests, and no penalty for those who choose to not take the tests."
Colleges have made that move as efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus make taking SAT and ACT tests — a rite of passage for many high school juniors — difficult, if not impossible.
“We realize these are challenging times for everyone, including students who’ve been offered admission and prospective students considering applying to the university,” Juan Espinoza, director of undergraduate admissions, said in a news release. “We don’t want to add any more stress to an already difficult situation.”
Tech said it will also accept whatever new grading policies high schools adopt, as well as scores from policies put in place by The College Board, which oversees Advanced Placement class tests.
Espinoza said, “we will be as adaptable as possible while maintaining the high standards of Virginia Tech’s academic mission.”
Unlike some other colleges universities nationwide and locally, Tech is sticking to its May 1 deadline for deposits for those accepted into the Class of 2024.
The university late Tuesday also released details about May's graduation, the first time commencement will be an online-only affair.
Colleges nationwide have made graduations virtual as the spread of the new coronavirus makes large gatherings impossible.
The commencement will include messages from iconic Hokies, including former football coach Bud Foster and poet and professor Nikki Giovanni.
“The 2020 online commencement is not what senior Hokies envisioned for their graduation ceremony,” the university said in a statement. “Nonetheless, Hokie Nation can gather online to recognize a special group of students who have worked hard and earned this moment to be honored and celebrated, even as COVID-19 has changed the world we are all living in.”
Commencement will take place Friday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time live via vt.edu and available to stream on the website afterward.
Seniors will hear their name read and listen to a message from their college dean at the virtual event. The Corps of Cadet and ROTC programs will showcase an online version of their ceremony.
Besides remarks from the president, provost and students, speakers will include Foster, Giovanni and Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, a 2018 alumna.
Tech encouraged seniors to share and submit photos of themselves in cap and gown with the hashtag #HokieGrad to bit.ly/gradphotosvt20 and on social media. Alumni can submit 10-20 second videos with words of advice to alumni@vt.edu.
Graduates are invited to take part in either of the traditional graduation ceremonies scheduled for December and May 2021. Tech has also invited members of the Class of 2020 and two guests to a tailgate and celebration at a Sept. 26 home football game, depending on whether social distancing mandates have been relaxed by then.
