Virginia Tech is being sued by three more former cadets over how the university disciplined them in a blood pinning ritual last fall.
The lawsuits, filed in federal court this week, allege university officials “created fake emails, withheld documents, and misled accused students about the basic facts of their case.”
In December, the university suspended a dozen students for at least a semester after a student conduct hearing determined their actions violated Tech’s hazing policy.
The three new lawsuits, following one settled in February, stem from an incident in October, when members of the Corps of Cadets “Bravo company” took part in a sophomore initiation rite. Cadets did calisthenics, hiked a mountain and held a bonfire, where they gave out small military pins for participating. The pins were tapped into the chest in an exercise known as blood pinning. Afterward, they went to Cook-Out.
Joshua Gunther, a junior from Maryland, Kyle Williams, a junior from South Carolina, and a third plaintiff, identified only as “John Doe,” allege the university violated their due process rights.
On Friday morning, Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt announced that her office would not prosecute the students for hazing under state law based on her office's investigation of the October incident.
Pettitt noted that nobody sought medical attention for the blood-pinning, in which she said several cadets declined to participate, with no apparent repercussions.
“From the perspective of a criminal prosecutor, the facts were insufficient to prove criminal hazing beyond a reasonable doubt,” Pettitt wrote in a statement. “During a student conduct investigation, Virginia Tech is required to consider the facts in the context of University regulations and not the criminal Code of Virginia. The facts could constitute hazing according to University regulations but not constitute hazing according to criminal law.”
Roanoke lawyer Rob Dean represents each of the former cadets.
“My clients are relieved that the Commonwealth’s Attorney agreed not to bring criminal charges in this matter,” Dean said in a text message Friday. “They continue to deny the allegations in the strongest possible terms and will have no further comment while their case moves forward in federal court.”
Dean previously represented Darrien Brown, a senior from North Carolina, whose federal lawsuit against Tech ended in an undisclosed settlement in February. Brown alleged Tech denied him due process when the university suspended him in the blood-pinning episode.
The three latest lawsuits say the university should have known that the students accused of hazing had a right to cross-examine their accuser. The lawsuits allege university officials hid the original complaint of the blood pinning, made by an anonymous student, from the cadets accused of taking part.
Tech President Tim Sands and Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, are named as defendants alongside the university.
"We have not been served," Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman, said Friday. "We can't comment on something we haven't been served on."
Owczarski says Tech has policies and procedures in place that the university is confident it follows.
On Oct. 31, Tech’s director of student conduct spoke with an anonymous student about the incident and took notes, according to the lawsuits. Shushok suggested the director and another administrator pare down her notes to share with Maj. Gen. Randal Fullhart, commandant of cadets, the suit says. Shushok told an administrator to email him confirming receipt of the complaint he had typed up to send to Fullhart, so that it “doesn’t expose that it is coming from a particular student,” the suit says.
The lawsuits say Shushok should have known that the Corps manual says students have a right to cross-examine their accusers, and the suits allege that he “went to great lengths to repackage the original student’s complaint and create a fake email chain to hide its source.”
The university assigned a deputy commandant and the student conduct director to investigate the allegations of hazing. The lawsuits allege the deputy commandant had a conflict of interest because as a Corps staff member who signed off on cadet initiation events, he was a potential witness.
The suits allege that student conduct hearing examiners referenced the “secret” nature of the event, an allegation that the lawsuits say was made by the anonymous student but not confirmed by cadets who were interviewed.
Because of their suspension, the three plaintiffs will lose their military commissions and collectively be required to repay about $182,000 in scholarship funds, according to the suits.
