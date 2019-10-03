Patty Perillo

Virginia Tech’s vice president for student affairs is leaving Blacksburg to take the same role at the University of Maryland.

Patty Perillo was announced as Maryland’s new vice president of student affairs Thursday in a news release from the school.

Perillo has led Tech’s student affairs division since 2012. She is a Maryland alum, obtaining her doctorate from the school in 2002. Before coming to Tech she worked as a student affairs administrator up and down the East Coast.

“I am thrilled to return to the University of Maryland to work with new and former colleagues to ensure the best possible experience for students in their academic and personal development,” Perillo said in the news release. “I have spent my career working closely with students, faculty and staff to address student needs and I look forward to meeting and engaging with the exceptional students at UMD.”

Perillo will start her new job in January 2020. An interim replacement at Virginia Tech has not yet been selected, according to Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski.

