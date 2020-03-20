Several hundred people have signed an online petition urging Virginia Tech to revise its graduation plans as colleges nationwide grapple with an unprecedented public health crisis.
Commencement will take place online on May 15, the university announced late Thursday. Tech has said it will fete graduating seniors on the weekend of Sept. 26 before a football game against the University of North Alabama. Students will partake in a tailgate, and run through a tunnel in cap and gown at Lane Stadium to the tune of “Enter Sandman.”
The decision led to a flood of comments on social media, many from people upset with the plans. Some also praised Tech for its decisions, and others pointed out how students’ disappointment rang tone deaf amid a pandemic that is sure to claim many more thousand lives.
By Friday afternoon a petition on Change.org asking Tech to reconsider its plans had zipped past its initial 2,500-signature goal to garner 3,400 signatures.
“While we understand the health risk and the unknown that the virus presents, we are absolutely dismayed to learn that VT is not attempting to reschedule our Commencement celebration to a later date,” the petition says. “Running out of the tunnel is not comparable to walking across the stage to obtain our degrees.”
Some colleges — including the University of Virginia and James Madison University — have said they would postpone their graduation ceremonies, but have not yet issued details about when they would be or what they would entail. Roanoke College did the same on Friday.
"No doubt we are in a very unique time in our history," Mark Owczarski, a Tech spokesman, said. Officials arrived at the plan — which also includes an invitation for graduating seniors to take part in commencement ceremonies in December 2020 or May 2021 — to give seniors a special sendoff at a safe time.
"Things may not be wholly resolved by the summertime and we have to plan accordingly," Owczarski said.
Rachel Cecere, a 21-year-old graduating senior from New Jersey, said she started the petition in the hopes the university will consider delaying making its final decision on graduation.
"I feel like personally this decision was very abrupt," Cecere said. "Obviously, we understand the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak."
Some parents of Tech students also expressed frustration online, noting that it would be difficult to find accommodations over the weekend of a home football game.
John Legg, a graduate student in the history department, said he was disappointed he wouldn’t be able to celebrate with students and professors before he pursues a doctorate degree elsewhere.
“It would have been nice to see them postpone the spring commencement for the summer,” Legg, 29, said by phone from Ohio, where he moved after heeding Tech’s warning that students should not return to campus if they could help it.
Legg also noted how the online commencement will further exacerbate the economic fallout from the coronavirus.
“I’m sure that the local community, whether it’s Blacksburg or Christiansburg or Roanoke will hurt from this, just because everybody comes into town and spends their money,” Legg said. “But it’s realistic to stop the spread of the virus you have to stop these big gatherings.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.