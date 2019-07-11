A Virginia Tech scorecard gives some information about its fraternities and sororities, for potential new members. The scorecard has been dist…

Virginia Tech's unrecognized fraternities

The following Greek organizations have lost recognition at Virginia Tech and aren't permitted to operate on campus. Some have ceased operation but others continue to continue off campus, occasionally under another name. All unrecognized chapters have had "egregious and repeated violations of the Student code of Conduct," according to the university.

Alpha Epsilon Pi - eligible to return fall '21

Found responsible for following policy violations while on deferred suspension in spring 2016; alcoholic beverage and failure to observe rules/regulations.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. - eligible to return fall '26

Found responsible for the following policy violations in spring 2016: hazing and disorderly or disruptive conduct.

Delta Kappa Epsilon - eligible to return Fall '28

Found responsible for the following policy violations while on deferred suspension in spring 2018: hazing, alcoholic beverage, interference with the student conduct process, and failure to observe rules/regulations.

Delta Tau Delta - eligible to return Spring '23

Found responsible for the following policy violations while on deferred suspension in fall 2017: alcoholic beverage and failure to observe rules/regulations.

Kappa Delta Rho - eligible to return fall '21

Found responsible for the following policy violations while on deferred suspension in spring 2016: alcoholic beverage and failure to observe rules/regulations.

Kappa Sigma - eligible to return Fall '18

Found responsible for the following policy violations while on deferred suspension in fall 2015: hazing, alcoholic beverage, failure to observe rules/regulations, and involvement in a university violation.

Lambda Chi Alpha - eligible to return Fall '21

Found responsible for the following policy violations in spring 2017: hazing, alcoholic beverage, failure to observe rules/regulations, furnishing false information, and involvement in a university violation.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. - eligible to return Fall '20

Found responsible for the following policy violations during fall 2016: hazing and failure to observe rules/regulations.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon - eligible to return spring '22

Found responsible for the following policy violations while on deferred suspension in fall 2016: alcoholic beverage and failure to observe rules/regulations.

Sigma Chi - eligible to return fall '23

Found responsible for the following policy violations while on deferred suspension in spring 2018: alcoholic beverage, failure to comply with a university official, furnishing false information, and interference with the student conduct process.

Theta Delta Chi - eligible to return fall '21

Found responsible for the following policy violations while on deferred suspension in summer 2016: hazing, alcoholic beverage, disorderly or disruptive conduct, and failure to observe rules/regulations.

Theta Xi - eligible to return fall '23

Found responsible for the following policy violations while on deferred suspension in fall 2018: hazing, alcoholic beverage, disorderly or disruptive conduct, failure to observe rules and regulations, and involvement in a university violation.

Special note regarding Kappa Delta Rho (KDR)

Upon suspension and revocation of charter by the national headquarters in 2016, former members of the chapter formed an off-campus fraternity by the name of Omega Alpha Kappa (OAK). While they are currently a local organization, they have no relationship to Virginia Tech and potential members and families should be aware of this when considering membership.

Virginia Tech's unrecognized sororities:

Alpha Kappa Delta Phi

Deferred Suspension through spring '20. Found responsible for violating the following policies during the fall 2018 semester. Alcoholic beverage, involvement in a university violation. Eligible for progressive social privileges in fall 2019.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Deferred suspension through spring '20. Found responsible for violating the following policies in spring 2019: hazing.

Source: Virginia Tech