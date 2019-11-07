Virginia Tech, Radford University and other schools will get hundreds of millions of dollars from the state over the next decades to boost the number of computer science graduates as part of Virginia’s deal with Amazon.
Virginia Tech will get nearly half a billion dollars by 2040 with a goal to produce 5,911 undergraduates and 10,324 graduate students with degrees in computer science and related fields.
Radford agrees to produce 394 graduates with bachelor’s degrees. The university said it would get about $17.3 million from the state.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday the state’s agreements with 11 universities for the Tech Talent Investment Program, which was part of Virginia’s efforts to woo Amazon to build its second headquarters in the Arlington area.
“Virginia’s tech sector will continue booming only if we can train the workforce those jobs require,” Northam said in a statement. “With today’s announcement, we are educating a workforce that will fill jobs at hundreds of tech companies around the Commonwealth, including at Amazon, helping boost our economy and quality of life in every corner of Virginia.”
This post will be updated.
