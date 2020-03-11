Virginia Tech and Radford University on Wednesday announced all in-person classes will switch to online after an extended spring break amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Tech and Radford, which are both on spring break, will extend the break one more week, after which students will take online classes.
Tech said that online coursework will continue for the remainder of the spring semester. Radford said it will reevaluate online teaching on April 17.
The announcements — which followed similar decisions Wednesday by the University of Virginia and James Madison University — came the same day the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
While the virus has spread rapidly, most people who contract COVID-19, the name of the disease, do not become seriously ill. Still, the new coronavirus has proven deadly to those who are elderly and have underlying medical conditions.
Virginia has reported 9 cases of coronavirus that are presumed positive.
In recent days, dozens of colleges across the country — including Harvard University, Stanford University and The Ohio State University — have canceled in-person classes. With so many people working and living alongside one another, universities consider themselves hubs for a potential outbreak.
On Tuesday, a Tech student started a petition on Change.org calling on the university to switch classes online. An hour before Tech’s announcement, nearly 800 people had signed the petition, overshooting an initial 500-signature goal.
The provosts of both Radford and Tech on Tuesday told faculty to prepare to teach courses online in case the universities needed to go that route.
Jia-Bin Huang, an assistant professor in Tech’s electrical and computer engineering department, said Monday on Twitter that he would move his machine learning class online after spring break.
“I think it’s better to act quickly than later,” Huang said in a phone interview Wednesday morning before the universities’ announcements. “Right now it’s spring break. Students are back home or even traveling to different places. And when they come back it’s possible you’ll see an uptick in the local area. That is concerning.”
Huang said he understands the dilemma that university administrators face, weighing the disruption closure would cause with the safety of people on campus.
“I can also relate to what they’re basically balancing, because we do not yet have a confirmed case in the community,” he said.
Still, Huang added, “We need to be proactive.”
This breaking news story will be updated.
It is precisely through a proactive approach can you stay ahead of this. Taiwan took a proactive approach and begin testing and tracking of all individuals coming into the country as well as anyone who had reported cases of symptoms that came across the national health insurance system. At the same time, the government issued guidance as well as updates to all citizens through various communications platforms to give everyone situational awareness. In doing so, this eased the public in gaining the trust of the government that things are being handled and that while it is a serious matter, it was all hands on deck.
Unfortunately for many people in many countries the lack of proactive measures are proving to be too late and everyone is in a state of reactionary efforts. At best all we can do is just try to contain the spread at a manageable rate. However, we are in the thick of now I believe and the cat is out of the bag. We can still do much to improve our odds but it is will be a combined efforts from multiple disciplines and multiple government entities from all levels; state, local, federal.
The time for games is over.
Now we can all stay home and watch the democratic debates. Life is good.
