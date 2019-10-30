Virginia Tech and Radford University are among eight state schools that will expand their substance abuse programs with help from Virginia Commonwealth University.
VCU secured $675,000 in federal funds to buttress the schools’ peer addiction recovery efforts, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.
The announcement came a week after Virginia’s health department reported fatal drug overdoses this year are set to eclipse the number in 2018, a year that saw the first decrease since 2012.
The money is part of the federal State Opioid Response grant to Virginia.
Funds for staffing and training are aimed to build and sustain a permanent peer recovery program on campuses, according to Tom Bannard, coordinator for VCU’s Rams in Recovery program.
“Ultimately what happens if you’re able to connect those students, they do a lot to sustain that community themselves,” Bannard said.
The idea is for colleges to provide a dedicated space where students can hold meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous and organize activities related to addiction recovery.
“Especially in more rural areas a lot of the recovery meetings can feel like it’s a lot of older people and folks that our students don’t always relate to right away,” Bannard said. “Having some spaces that are really for folks that are younger in recovery or college students in recovery, it’s often an easier place to walk into.”
Over two years, VCU staff will visit the schools twice a year, hold monthly calls and host a statewide recovery retreat.
Bannard said $400,000 of the grant will go directly to the schools, which applied to VCU for the assistance.
Six of the schools, including Tech and Radford, had already made efforts to set up what's called a collegiate recovery program, the model behind Rams in Recovery, Bannard said.
The six other participating schools are the University of Virginia, Washington and Lee University, Longwood University, University of Mary Washington, University of Richmond and Virginia Union University.
