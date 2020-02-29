Count Virginia Tech among the American universities pulling students from Italy as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.
Tech urged 15 exchange and study-abroad students to return immediately to the U.S. after the Centers of Disease Control on Friday elevated its travel advisory for Italy.
The Level 3 warning — which the agency has also issued for China, South Korea and Iran — says people should avoid all nonessential travel.
Since Tech does not host its own programs in Italy, the students are working directly with their host institutions to return home, said Mark Owczarski, a Tech spokesman.
Tech has also urged one faculty member, who was on sabbatical or a research leave, to return to the U.S.
“We’re watching it day by day,” Owczarski said Saturday.
The CDC’s travel warning prompted Tech’s decision to suspend activities in Italy. Earlier this week, Stanford University, Syracuse University and New York University were among some American colleges that canceled their study abroad programs in Italy.
The university said Friday that it will reevaluate its programs in southern Switzerland, where it currently hosts 110 students.
Owczarski said Saturday that there does not appear any reason to change those programs, since Switzerland currently does not have a travel advisory for the coronavirus.
“The best place for them to be is where they are,” he said.
A few faculty-led spring break programs — to Ireland, Iceland, Ecuador, and Peru and Argentina — are proceeding as planned.
