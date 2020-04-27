Virginia Tech could lose between $50 million and $67 million in revenue over the spring and summer due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus, the university said.
President Tim Sands described the projected financial hit in a message posted Sunday as “extensive.” In the fall semester, the university could lose anywhere from $48 million to $240 million, estimates which don’t include the potential impact of reduced state funds from the pandemic impact, he said.
“Compare that with our annual operating budget of $1.6 billion, and you can see that we are in for a challenging year,” Sands wrote. “I wish I could share with you a precise plan for dealing with the operational and financial challenges we face, but our current position at the peak does not yet allow sufficient clarity to offer an accurate sense of the path forward.”
Estimates for spring and summer losses include $14 million to $24 million in instructional expenses; $27 million to $30 million in "auxiliary" expenses, including costs related to housing, dining and athletics; and $6 million to $10 million in research funds.
Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman, said Monday the estimates reflect an anticipated enrollment drop in summer classes and canceled summer study abroad programs; rebates Tech made in housing and dining contracts; and lost revenue from canceled sporting and arts events, among many other areas.
"The fall is even more ambiguous," Owczarski said, which is why the estimate ranges widely.
Over the next five weeks, the university will provide updates and host virtual town halls about its financial plans and other issues related to the pandemic.
In early June, the university aims to announce plans for how fall semester will work. Tech previously announced all summer programs would move online.
“This timing is sufficient to allow for fall preparations for students, faculty, and staff, while offering the longest possible window during which we may tune our model with the latest information about the progression of the pandemic and emerging best practices for protecting the health safety of our communities and the individuals who comprise them,” Sands wrote.
Early June is also when Tech’s Board of Visitors is scheduled to meet in part to hash out tuition rates for the upcoming year. Part of that decision could hinge on what the state financial outlook is at that point.
The university derives about 35% of its $1.66 billion operating budget from tuition and fees, according to recent university budgets. Another roughly 20% comes from state and federal funds.
While Tech has stuck with a May 1 deadline for prospective students to make a deposit, Owczarski said the university provides families with tuition and fee estimates for planning purposes, and that families can request an extension. He said the university has granted several dozen extensions.
Tech also announced Sunday that it had received $19 million in federal funds as part of a congressional stimulus package called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
Half of the funds, or $9.7 million, is earmarked for emergency financial aid to students, for expenses such as food, housing and technology.
“The CARES Act funding offers us another opportunity to increase our ongoing assistance to students impacted by the pandemic and to help them refocus their attention and energy on achieving their academic goals,” Provost Cyril Clarke said in a statement. “Whether on-campus or online, we are fully committed to the welfare and success of our students.”
The amount is based on total student enrollment and the percentage of those who are eligible to receive Pell grants. About 14.6% of the university’s undergraduate population are Pell grant eligible.
Tech will distribute funds to both undergraduates and graduate students based on a formula that includes factors such as a student’s Pell grant eligibility and loan borrowing history, the university said. Grants will be delivered by direct deposit.
Weeks after Congress passed the CARES Act, the U.S. Department of Education issued guidelines that would exclude most international students and recipients under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
When it comes to international students, Owczarski said Tech will follow the guidelines of the department, and could assist international students through the university's existing student emergency fund.
Many universities don't ask if students are U.S. citizens. Owczarski said the university doesn't "track, measure or record DACA status."
Tech said it will award grants as soon as it accesses the federal funds, but the university didn't report when that might be.
Sands noted that Tech is better positioned than some other universities thanks to high levels of student demand and philanthropic support.
“This strong institutional momentum has placed us in a more resilient position than many institutions that are struggling to meet enrollment targets, even with generous financial aid,” he wrote. “Despite our strong momentum, the coming academic year will bring substantial financial challenges.”
