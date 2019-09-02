Virginia Tech president Tim Sands will deliver his state of the university Friday at the Moss Arts Center.
The speech will be at 3:30 p.m., with doors opening a half hour earlier, inside the Street and Davis Performance Hall. It will be free and open to the public.
Sands “will reflect on the previous school year and share his aspirations and ideas for the university in the current academic year,” according to Tech’s website.
The event will also be livestreamed on vt.edu.
Since reviving the tradition of a campus address in 2015, he’s used the speech as a chance to tout the school’s accomplishments to crowds of hundreds of people.
One such point of accomplishment will likely be the creation of the university’s Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia. State officials have credited that new campus in helping to lure Amazon’s HQ2 to the region.
It’s unclear if he’ll talk about recent challenges like the departure of the director of Tech’s Biocomplexity Institute and dozens of other researchers as well as an over-enrollment of at least 1,000 freshmen that’s taxing Tech and the town of Blacksburg.
Parking is available in the North End Parking Garage on Turner Street. People with a valid Virginia Tech parking permit can enter and exit the garage free of charge. Limited street parking is also available.
For more information visit vt.edu/state-of-university.
