Virginia Tech President Tim Sands hinted on Friday that the university would hold classes on campus this fall, but that no final decision will be made until June.
“We’re really hoping and planning that it will be an in-person fall, with some caveats and still some major decisions to be made,” Sands said on a Zoom call with local government leaders. “The fall is an opportunity for us to bring the campus back to life to some degree.”
The call, hosted by Downtown Blacksburg, Inc., highlighted how the university’s decisions around the fall semester play an out-sized role in spurring the regional economy.
“Our local government managers and our public health task force have identified opening Virginia Tech in the age of the coronavirus as the most critical issue facing our region,” Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said, according to a transcript of the call. “Virginia Tech really is at the heart of our economic community and drives our region. Virginia Tech is the largest employer in the New River Valley, and Virginia Tech students make up two-thirds of our town's population, and a third of Montgomery County's.”
Sands said the university’s announcement on or around June 8 about its plans for the fall semester “will not be a shock to the community.” The university plans to signal its intent and offer more detail to community stakeholders in the coming weeks, he said.
Radford University’s president on Tuesday announced the school would resume in-person classes on campus beginning on Aug. 24.
While Sands stressed it was too early to predict what Tech’s fall semester would look like exactly, he indicated the university aims to hold some in-person classes on campus.
“Maybe not every class, but some classes are going to have to be, I think, in parallel, online and in person, because we won't have the ability, at least early in the fall, to have large classes with very high-density occupation,” Sands said. “That's probably not going to happen.”
“We don’t expect it to be exactly like it was, say, last fall,” he added, noting the likelihood of continued public health guidelines such as physical distancing and heightened levels of personal hygiene.
Tech’s economic might was also apparent in discussion about whether the university would be able to host home football games. A 2015 Tech study found games bring about $69 million into the local economy.
“We will do it responsibly, but we're going to do anything we can to play football at Virginia Tech,” Athletic Director Whit Babcock said on the call. “I would anticipate playing football.”
Babcock noted that football drives about 85% of the university’s athletic budget.
“Any time you have a mechanism to bring 400,000 people a year into Blacksburg, that's good for everybody,” he said.
Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Planning District Commission, said the economic fallout from COVID-19 on the region remains blurry.
“It's kind of like driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway on a foggy morning, when you can barely even get a hint of a yellow line to guide you along the path,” he said.
Businesses such as hotels, movie theaters, barber shops and retail shops may be among the hardest hit, he said.
The commission estimates job losses between 7,500 and upwards of 12,800 in those sectors, Byrd said. Construction, professional services and manufacturing could see losses between 1,800 and 3,100 jobs.
Byrd said real estate and leasing is another potentially vulnerable field, whose economic impact is dependent significantly on Tech’s decision-making around the fall semester.
Sands mentioned Tech recently started doing its own COVID-19 testing for local health departments, and hopes to ramp up production with the help of state funds. The university is making about 100 tests per day, with the goal of a 24-hour turnaround time for results, he said.
Help from the state could increase production ten-fold, according to Sands.
“If there’s anything that’s going to help our community and our campus open up in the fall, it’s going to be the ability to test significant numbers of individuals, not just on campus but in the community, with less than 24-hour turnaround,” the president said. “I don't see how we could open successfully without that capability, that rapid turnaround testing.”
Hager-Smith said continued collaboration among the university and local governments would remain critical as leaders begin to focus on reopening.
“The coronavirus is here and likely to stay,” she said. “We’re going to have to learn to live with a heightened sense of risk. It’s going to be our new normal.”
