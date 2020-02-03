Virginia Tech has named the first leader of its billion-dollar computer science campus in Alexandria.
Lance Collins, the dean of engineering at Cornell University, will be the inaugural vice president and executive director of Tech’s Innovation Campus, the university announced Monday.
Collins was instrumental in Cornell’s establishment of Cornell Tech, which opened on Roosevelt Island in New York City in 2017.
“Lance Collins is a world-class leader with impeccable credentials, a commitment to collaboration, and experience scaling up both an undergraduate student talent initiative and a new graduate campus in an urban area,” Tech President Tim Sands said in a news release. “He’s the ideal person to build on our momentum and launch a campus in the greater Washington, D.C., area that will expand the pool of tech talent and lead our exploration of the human-computing frontier.”
Tech’s Innovation Campus, announced in 2018, cemented Amazon’s choice of Virginia for its second headquarters, university and state officials have said. The campus is expected to be complete in a decade and host up to 750 graduate students in computer science and engineering.
Collins will start Aug. 1 before the inaugural class begins in fall 2020 at existing academic space in Northern Virginia.
“I’m energized by the opportunity to build a campus from the ground up in the burgeoning National Landing district,” Collins said in a news release. “Our inaugural students, faculty, and new and developing partners will collaborate to advance technology to meet societal needs rather than allowing technology to define our lives.”
Collins will also serve as a professor of mechanical engineering at Tech.
Provost Cyril Clarke heralded Collins’ track record in building a tech campus in a major city.
“His experience and expertise in recruiting faculty and students, raising private support and creating partnerships with corporate and government leaders will be critical to Virginia Tech’s success in meeting the workforce needs of the commonwealth and building upon our strengths in teaching and research at the Innovation Campus,” Clarke said in a news release.
Collins received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering in 1981 from Princeton University. He earned his master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania, also in chemical engineering.
This breaking news post will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.