The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will meet online Thursday to hear information from the university about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university said Tuesday that the full board meeting scheduled for Sunday and Monday has been canceled. 

"In open session, board members will receive reports and updates on a variety of COVID-19 topics, including the broader regional response; its impact on students, faculty, staff and families; and the status of online instruction," the university said in a statement. 

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m.

Members of the public can listen into the meeting. Information is expected to be posted at bov.vt.edu.

There will not be any opportunity for public comment, the university said.

