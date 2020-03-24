The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will meet online Thursday to hear information from the university about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university said Tuesday that the full board meeting scheduled for Sunday and Monday has been canceled.
"In open session, board members will receive reports and updates on a variety of COVID-19 topics, including the broader regional response; its impact on students, faculty, staff and families; and the status of online instruction," the university said in a statement.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m.
Members of the public can listen into the meeting. Information is expected to be posted at bov.vt.edu.
There will not be any opportunity for public comment, the university said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.