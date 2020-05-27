A fifth former cadet is suing Virginia Tech over his suspension in a fall blood-pinning ceremony.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court alleges the university violated the due process rights of Christopher J. Dana when it disciplined him following a student conduct hearing on hazing.
The suit reveals new details of previous allegations of hazing within the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets that the suit alleges prompted more lax punishment than did the October 2019 blood-pinning.
A dozen cadets were suspended by the university in December for at least a semester for their roles in a sophomore initiation event that involved calisthenics, hiking and the blood-pinning — which was the pushing of military pins into cadets’ chests around a bonfire.
Roanoke lawyer John Fishwick brought the latest suit against Tech on behalf of Dana, a senior from Virginia who was set to begin Army basic officer training in Oklahoma after graduation.
In April, Roanoke lawyer Rob Dean filed federal lawsuits for three former cadets who say the university denied them due process when they were suspended.
Dean also represented a cadet in a lawsuit that ended February in a settlement, details of which the court, Dean and the university have not disclosed.
“The university has not been served with the lawsuit you reference therefore we cannot comment on something we have not received,” Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said in a text message on Wednesday about the latest suit.
The lawsuit repeats a claim made by previous ones: that university officials hid an anonymous student’s original complaint from the cadets.
The original complaint said the blood-pinning event was held in secret, while the lawsuit argues such a ceremony was a well- known Corps tradition.
“The investigation, hearing, and outcome regarding the 2019 integration event heavily contrasts with how Virginia Tech and the Corps of Cadets considered similar allegations in the past,” the suit alleges.
In October 2018, sophomore cadets were given banana peels to eat; covered in honey and sand and sprayed with water; verbally humiliated, including with racial slurs; and made to participate in a “fight circle,” which “resulted in actual injuries such as a chipped tooth,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit says some students received deferred suspensions.
In October 2017, cadets were made to do physical exercise in shallow water and mud around the campus Duck Pond, an integration that resulted in six cadets being reprimanded, according to the lawsuit.
The three suits filed in April over the blood-pinning are pending in federal court. Two weeks ago, Tech filed motions to dismiss the cases. On Tuesday, Dean filed counterarguments.
