Virginia Tech President Tim Sands may soon have the power to impose furloughs or pay cuts up to 20% if the university deems such actions needed amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the objection of faculty, a finance committee of the school's Board of Visitors on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution giving such authority to the president through June 2021. The full board is scheduled to vote on Tuesday.
“We’re doing this in order to preserve jobs,” Ken Miller, Tech’s vice president for finance, said. “We want to implement this if necessary, and only if necessary, to preserve jobs and not lay off people and do the more drastic and permanent reductions in workforce.”
Officials may not know until the university’s budget is finalized in the fall whether to make such cuts. Sands stressed such a move would be a last resort.
“I hope we don't have to use furloughs. I hope we don't have to use short term salary reductions,” Sands said. “But we need to have the flexibility to do that.”
John Ferris, a mechanical engineering professor who serves as president of the Faculty Senate, asked that a board vote be delayed until August to give faculty more time to work with administrators on financial planning and alternatives.
“I've heard that the institution does not want to ‘sell low,’ but faculty pay cuts transfers this financial burden to those fulfilling the mission of our university, forcing those of us delivering a high-quality education to sell low in order to pay our mortgages and adding financial stress to what is already a highly stressful environment,” Ferris said. “Now is the time to support faculty when we need it with deeds and not just kind words of appreciation.”
Members of the finance committee expressed sympathy with faculty, but said the resolution was needed to provide flexibility as the university revises its budget.
“If we don’t approve this, it basically takes one of the tools out of the toolbox and sets it aside,” board member Preston White said. “I do think tinkering with the faculty ought to be our last line of defense.”
The resolution requires the president to share any such plans with the board before carrying them out. The committee also approved a resolution reaffirming a 1990 policy that governs staff layoffs, should the university need to enact such layoffs to balance its budget.
Also, as anticipated, Tech took a step closer on Friday to freezing tuition rates for the upcoming academic year. The university proposed slight fee increases.
Tuition for the 2020-21 academic year would remain at $11,595 for in-state undergraduate students and $30,739 for out-of-state students. One set of fees would increase $58, or 2.8%, and room and board $214, or 2.3%, for undergraduates.
For graduate students, tuition would stay at $13,876 for Virginia residents and $28,393 for out-of-state students. Some fees would go up $58, or 2.8%.
The committee approved the university’s proposal, as well as an adjustment to the university’s graduate compensation program. Students on assistantships, of which there were 2,900 last year, would see their base stipend remain the same but see a slight pay increase to cover the planned fee increase.
Faculty would not see any salary or merit raises in the upcoming year, due to the financial situation, according to Tech’s proposal approved by the committee.
The average faculty salary of $105,262 would remain in place. The university estimates that Tech would drop from the 29th to the 25th percentile among its peer institutions. Tech has had a goal of raising faculty compensation to be in the 60th percentile, which is estimated at roughly $119,000.
While the university has frozen hiring not deemed essential and has budgeted for 5% and 10% reductions in discretionary spending, a final budget is months away. The state’s reforecast of its finances, as well as an accurate tally of fall enrollment won’t be known until September.
The board committee approved a preliminary operating budget of $1.63 billion, down $40 million, or 2.4% from last year’s overall budget. The committee signed off on several related budgets, including the capital budget, which funds multi-year construction projects through state funding, debt and private gifts.
A data science building and the first academic building at the Innovation Campus in northern Virginia are a couple of the major projects underway.
The COVID-19 crisis has not slowed down construction, a university finance official said. He noted that the university is on track to spend a record $194 million over the next fiscal year on capital projects.
Several board members stressed the need for the university to make it clear to the public that funds for the ongoing construction are restricted.
“Sometimes, we don't focus on the fact that the sources of funding are different for operations than they are for construction,” board member Charles Hill said. “So at a time when we're talking about furloughs, now layoffs, no merit increases, we're still going with these buildings.”
Ferris agreed.
“I think it's going to be a perception issue, a great big shiny building going up and faculty aren't getting a cost-of-living allowance,” he said. “It is going to be a perception problem, but I appreciate these are different buckets of money and they will be spent on different things.”
A lot of these folks are grossly overpaid anyway, might be good to bring them to the level of where most of us live.
