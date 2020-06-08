Virginia Tech on Monday formally announced reopening plans for the fall semester.
“Today we are sharing our plan for Blacksburg, where we will blend in-person and online teaching and learning in a manner that preserves valuable on-campus experiences and engagement while also reducing the potential for exposure to the coronavirus for those who are most vulnerable,” President Tim Sands wrote in a message to community members.
For a typical student, the university aims for at least a third of courses to be in-person, with the rest online, Tech said.
The semester will begin Aug. 24 and end Dec. 16 as originally scheduled. Scheduled holidays and breaks before Thanksgiving will still happen, but nonessential travel from campus will be discouraged.
“In order to mitigate the risks associated with an anticipated late-fall resurgence of this disease, we plan to pivot to online instruction and exams after Thanksgiving break,” Sands said in his message.
The university plans to publish by July 13 its decision on how each course will be taught, whether online or in-person.
Tech is also still in the process of finalizing a plan for COVID-19 testing, contract-tracing and isolation of those who become infected.
That plan will be published July 3, the university said, and will be based on guidance from the Virginia Department of Health.
This post will be updated.
