Virginia Tech on Thursday floated the possibility it may not raise tuition and mandatory fees next semester.
University officials offered a new proposal of a 0% increase in tuition during a presentation to members of a board of visitors finance committee, which on May 29 is scheduled to approve rates.
“We’re leaning towards a recommendation coming to you on the 29th to consider no increase in tuition, for all categories of undergraduate and graduate students, regardless of residency,” President Tim Sands said. “Although our university is going to be stressed by a decrease in tuition revenue, we all recognize that our families and students are really challenged by the pandemic and we really need to adjust our thinking.”
Before the pandemic rejiggered the university’s finances, Tech had proposed increases between 2.9% for graduate students and out-of-state undergraduates, and 4.9% for in-state undergraduates.
While that proposal remained in Tech’s presentation materials to the board, university officials said they were offering the “additional scenario” in response to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tish Long, chair of the committee, stressed that the board would make no decision until later. The committee will adopt a resolution to approve rates on May 29. The full board would vote on its resolution at its June 2 meeting.
But Long indicated she would support the university’s latest proposal.
“I will speak on behalf of myself,” Long said. “I appreciate the new option that the university is looking at in not raising tuition for any of our classes of students. I think the economic stresses that we are all under right now, and which are simply going to continue, make it for a reality ... for that option to be considered.”
Radford University has said it is considering increases in tuition and mandatory fees between 0% and 6.99% for undergraduates. The university is expected to make a final decision in mid-June.
If Tech holds tuition steady for the 2020-21 academic year, it would face a shortfall of at least $18.8 million.
The university previously reported it could lose as much as $300 million over the coming months amid the economic crisis.
Dwayne Pinkney, the university’s chief business officer, said Tech won’t know how its budget will turn out until the state makes a “reforecast” of its finances. Then a special session of the General Assembly, which he pegged to take place sometime in August, would be held to hash out spending.
“Until that revenue reforecast is completed, that uncertainty is likely to remain,” Pinkney said.
Sands said it “would be great” to know details on state appropriations as well as its fall enrollment numbers before the university made a recommendation on tuition. But he said that picture likely wouldn’t emerge until well into the academic year.
Sands said the university would need to present more details to the finance committee on its proposal to freeze tuition and fees.
He noted that if the board approved that recommendation it would mark the second consecutive year that the university held tuitions flat.
Provost Cyril Clarke noted university officials are “generally satisfied” with its admissions turnout for the next semester. But he noted enrollment of international students is “way below the target,” which could reduce revenue.
Prospective international students weren’t able to secure interviews at U.S. consulates because they are closed, he said.
Clarke said the university would have a better idea of its fall class makeup by May 15, since after the May 1 deposit deadline Tech made additional offers to students on its waitlist.
The board received a stream of comments from students and others in response to its mid-March tuition hearing, the board’s last in-person gathering.
On Thursday, Madelynn Todd, the undergraduate student representative to the board, echoed many of those sentiments when she expressed to the board students’ financial concerns amid the pandemic.
“A tuition increase seems exponentially burdensome to the individual students,” she said.
