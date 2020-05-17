Virginia Tech professor Linsey Marr addresses some common facts — and misconceptions — about the novel coronavirus. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
I could get covid from my home-delivery copy of The Roanoke Times.
You know, it’s possible, in theory. But a lot of unlikely things have to happen. Like, the person who delivers it has to be infected, they have to have coughed or talked on and their droplets have to have landed on it, or they had virus on their fingers and they touched it. In theory, it’s possible, but it just seems it’s one of the lower risks. If you’re following guidelines and washing your hands after you handle things, I think you’ve eliminated that risk.
Masks don’t do any good.
That’s a myth, that’s a total myth. It’s true that homemade masks or even good masks are not 100% effective. But if I’m walking into a room with virus in the air, I would rather have something that’s 50% effective than nothing at all. They certainly are good at blocking anything that you might be releasing into the air, so you’re protecting other people. And if that’s what we need to reopen the economy, it seems like that’s worth it. They could help a lot, and they can’t hurt.
Six feet is a safe distance.
Six feet is a guideline. It is not a magic number beyond which you are safe. The farther, the better.
Gloves offer a false sense of security.
Gloves are tricky because you need to make sure you’re not touching your face while wearing them. And if you’re washing your hands a lot, then I don’t know that you gain anything with gloves.
I don’t need to clean my phone.
If nobody else touches it, do whatever you want with it.
Grocery shopping is safe.
Grocery shopping is safer if you go when it’s not crowded and you wear a mask.
The recommendation to wear masks come from folks in Washington and New York and isn’t necessary here.
We’ve seen the highest number of cases in New York City so far, but it is spreading into the rest of the country, suburbs and rural places. I think if you’re outdoors in New York City and you’re passing by lots of people, then you should be wearing a mask outdoors. If I’m in Blacksburg and I go for a walk and I pass by two or three people the whole time and we can walk out in the street and distance, I don’t think we need a mask. But it really depends on how crowded it is. And still, even in Blacksburg, when I go to the store, I’m going to wear a mask nowadays.
I can use a mask repeatedly.
I think it’s fine to use a mask repeatedly. I would, after you’re done, take it off, and wash your hands and put it aside. If there is any virus on the mask, it will die off over time, especially if you put it out in the sunlight, we think. So yeah, it should be fine to reuse, as long as it’s not falling apart.
It’s safe to reopen the economy now (May 8).
I would not advise that we reopen everything fully and go back to the way things were because I think if we do that we’re going to end up with a big spike in cases that’s going to overwhelm hospitals and create chaos and more people will end up dying than would have otherwise. I think we can reopen with restrictions on kind of density, I guess, in numbers of people in indoor spaces and ideally with people wearing masks.
I should drink Lysol to ward off COVID-19.
Please don’t drink Lysol for any reason. [Laughs] You should use Lysol and other cleaners to clean surfaces in your house, but don’t drink it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.