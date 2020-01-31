Virginia Tech is launching a center dedicated to studying challenges along the world’s coastlines — from rising sea levels to ocean acidification.
The Center for Coastal Studies will bring together 40 faculty from six different colleges, to include experts in geoscience, public policy, wildlife conservation and economics, the university announced on Wednesday.
Coastal flooding in Hampton Roads or erosion along Virginia’s Eastern Shore could be some of the areas researchers explore.
“The cascading impacts of these stressors represent a formidable problem that can only be addressed by coordinated investment in research, teaching, outreach, and creating a community of action,” Robert Weiss, director of the center and a professor of natural hazards at Tech, said in a news release.
Nearly 60% of Virginia’s population of 8.3 million people live in coastal areas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Between 2010 and 2018, Virginia saw 30 “weather disasters” that cost at least a billion dollars, the agency notes in a discussion of “coastal hazards.” Seven of those disasters happened in 2018 alone.
Tech’s center will establish a clearinghouse for coastal data that will be shared with local, state and federal governments and private partners. Tech has committed about $1 million over five years to the center, which will be housed administratively in the Fralin Life Sciences Institute, a spokeswoman said.
She said new centers are approved only if they are “focused on an important contemporary issue” and “will help advance recruitment of high quality students and new faculty,” among other goals.
The new center emerged out of an initiative called Coastal@VT, which has been promoting research on human activity and environmental change for a number of years.
In March 2019, Anamaria Bukvic, an assistant professor of geography, and Marie Paretti, a professor of engineering education, led a talk with schoolchildren about sea-level rise as part of the Kids’ Tech University program. Bukvic and Paretti are among the leaders of the new center.
Officials hope the center will continue such public outreach.
“The formalized center will continue to raise our visibility and create opportunities for strategic and transdisciplinary partnerships to concentrate on coastal resilience and prosperity with the private sector, public sector, and academia,” Jennifer Irish, a professor of coastal engineering at Tech, said in the news release.
The center will provide seed grants to fund research across disciplines and to host public events, the university said. It’s also looking to develop majors and minors for undergraduates.
