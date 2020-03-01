CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Schools officials are hoping to claim a portion of an estimated $3.6 million county revenue bump expected later this year.
Schools Superintendent Mark Miear presented a proposed spending plan to the county Board of Supervisors last week that included a request for about $1.8 million in new money. The request includes teacher and staff raises and 10 new educator positions.
“Teacher pay is a moving target,” Miear told supervisors. “We’re always competing with other districts. It should never stand still because other districts this year are already talking about raises for next year.”
Supervisors asked for clarifications on some details of the budget but offered no opinions on Miear’s proposal.
Currently, the county funds $52 million of the public school division’s overall $117 million budget, with the balance paid by the state and federal governments. Miear is requesting that the county boost its overall contribution to about $54 million for the coming fiscal year to help the system recruit and retain teachers and staff.
Miear presented charts comparing teacher pay in Montgomery County with surrounding school systems. Salem, which competes with the county for educators, pays more at most levels, despite a 3.5% teacher salary bump approved by the Montgomery County supervisors last year.
Miear’s proposed 2020-21 budget would give teachers an average 3% increase in the coming fiscal year, which he argued would keep class sizes low and provide students with new opportunities, such as a pharmacy technician class.
Miear also lamented his struggle to recruit and retain classified staff, especially janitors who make about $10 an hour. Due to staffing shortages, some teachers have been forced to clean their own classrooms, Miear said. To remedy the problem, he said he hopes to boost minimum full-time staff wages to $13 an hour.
State funding to county schools is expected to rise from $59.3 million this year to $62 million in July, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget. And federal funding is expected to go from $4.4 million to $4.8 million.
Currently, the county’s approved budget is $202 million. But officials announced earlier this month that above average collections of back taxes as well as increased real estate and personal property assessments are expected to boost its revenues by $3.6 million come July.
County Administrator Craig Meadows is expected to present his proposal for next fiscal year’s spending plan in March, including how much he recommends to be spent on schools.
