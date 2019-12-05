RADFORD — Radford University’s online workforce development program is growing rapidly since its inception just over two years ago — mainly because of public school teachers interested in helping their students.
The Innovative Mobile Personalized Accelerated Competency Training program — or IMPACT — has nearly 3,000 participants since it was founded in the fall of 2017. At that time, the cybersecurity element of the three IMPACT elements was the most publicized because of then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s push for schools to meet the state’s growing needs for those type of jobs.
However, over the past two years, about 2,800 IMPACT participants have been involved in the Appalachian Support for Specialized Education Training arm of the program, or ASSET.
IMPACT also includes a geospatial component.
The total program has partnered with 23 businesses, organizations and school systems across multiple states in the Appalachian region so far, to offer self-paced distance learning to those that may not have access to similar programs. Businesses include The Raiffeisen Group, Private Advisors Alternative Asset Management and Citizens, among others.
The ASSET teacher-based program, unlike the other two IMPACT pieces, is funded by a $13.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. That has allowed RU to offer ASSET for free to school systems across multiple states.
ASSET is training designed to increase teacher effectiveness and workforce capacity in undeserved rural communities in Appalachia. It has teacher and administrative participants in 12 states, with the majority coming from Virginia and West Virginia, according to Matt Dunleavy, IMPACT’s executive director.
Traditional models of education are inconvenient to adults who are balancing careers, families and other responsibilities, he said.
“Many people can’t commit years of their life to furthering their education,” he said. “That’s why this model of learning is so important.”
The ASSET grant runs through September of next year with a two-year option to extend. Dunleavy said he is confident an extension will be approved.
ASSET courses include ones that help teachers stay up to date with the best ways to educates students. For example, popular courses: How to better teach math word problems to students and how to develop a cohesive classroom environment.
Offerings range from “micro-credentials,” which are classes that are roughly 10 hours long focusing on one particular subject, to certificate programs that last for up to a year and can be up to 18 credits worth of classes. The learning structure focuses around reward-based incentives and interactive tutorials with RU faculty, Dunleavy said.
Participants are able to take as many classes as they can get through in a given time period, with certificate programs that last up to a year and can cost $6,000. Employers cover the cost for its employees in the cyber security and geospatial programs.
Other funding models for IMPACT, such as future grants and partnerships with businesses and school systems, are being discussed as a way to make the entire program self-sustainable, Dunleavy said.
The feedback on IMPACT has been positive with nearly 90% saying the coursework has helped them in the daily duties and nearly the same amount saying they would recommend it to colleagues, he said.
A major proponent of IMPACT is local tech entrepreneur Vinod Chachra, who donated an unspecified but “substantial” amount to the program, according to Dunleavy.
Chachra’s daughter, Krisha Chachra, is a member of the university’s board of visitors and a former member of Blacksburg Town Council.
“My family has always valued the promise of higher education and what it brings not only to the individual but to the community and our region,” she wrote in a text to The Roanoke Times. “The IMPACT lab seemed to be the perfect opportunity to support Radford University’s efforts in bringing online, competency based learning to Virginia’s workforce.”
While there is no firm goal for the number of students RU would like to have in IMPACT, the university’s ultimate goal is to be one of the nation’s leaders in this type of learning and eventually having a presence across the country with a variety of industries, Dunleavy said.
Another positive IMPACT outcome is the enrollment bump it has provided. At a time when enrollment is trending down at post-secondary schools across the state and country, RU was able to announce its largest enrollment ever this fall. IMPACT accounted for nearly 20% of the university’s 11,780 students.
University President Brian Hemphill said the program has grown from four students in its first year to where it is now and said he believes the possibilities for it are limitless.
“Through the Chachra IMPACT Lab and its programs, Radford University has delivered interactive course content adapting to the needs of today’s learners, while also addressing the Commonwealth of Virginia’s emerging workforce trends. Radford University is reaching increased numbers of students through our commitment to innovation, which has taken shape in the form of the Chachra IMPACT Lab,” he wrote in an email.
