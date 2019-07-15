Total Action for Progress will operate all daytime child care at Greenvale School and expand the center's Head Start programs at Greenvale School.
The Greenvale Board of Trustees and TAP said Friday the transition, effective Aug. 19, creates “an opportunity for more affordable child care in northwest Roanoke.”
The school currently operates its own child care classrooms, and a portion of TAP’s Head Start programs at Greenvale.
“Greenvale looks forward to continuing its work with TAP to increase access to affordable child care for children in Northwest Roanoke,” Greenvale’s Board of Trustees President Brooks Duncan said. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to thank all of the teachers and staff at Greenvale for their hard work and dedication to the children Greenvale serves.”
The transition means some children won’t be eligible to continue at Greenvale, because Head Start is a federally funded program with specific eligibility requirements that target families least likely to be able to access child care, Greenvale said in a news release.
Greenvale will be working with about 10 families who don’t qualify for Head Start to assist in the transition to another location, the organization said.
Greenvale has about 95 students enrolled, according to Executive Director LeeAnn Linkenhoker.
Greenvale was founded in 1934 to give low-income families access to quality, affordable child care. The organization provided after-school care to school-aged children until 2015, when it began serving younger children exclusively.
TAP will continue to operate child care services at its 18 centers throughout the region in addition to running all daytime child care programs at Greenvale.
Head Start and early Head Start programs are free for families whose household income meets specific eligibility requirements.
TAP President and CEO Annette Lewis said the organization is focused on Head Start’s “national mission of the importance of early childhood education, health, social and other services in shaping the child of today for tomorrow.”
Many of Greenvale’s teachers are expected to continue in their roles as TAP employees, according to a news release.
Both nonprofits are trying to find employment opportunities for other Greenvale employees who will not continue in their current roles, and are providing transitional assistance to any employees who lose employment during the transition, the organizations said.
Linkenhoker said Greenvale has 36 employees and is coordinating with TAP's human resources this week to determine how many will qualify to work for TAP.
Linkenhoker said she's unsure if she will remain with Greenvale beyond the transition period. "I'll be here to help get every child into other child care who needs it, and make sure employees remain here or can find work elsewhere," she said.
“Greenvale School is excited to strengthen our relationship with the northwest Roanoke community and plans to preserve Greenvale’s legacy by working with other organizations who, too, want to provide opportunities to children and families in Northwest Roanoke," Linkenhoker said.
TAP will assign a site supervisor to Greenvale once the transition is complete. A TAP education coordinator will also support and monitor the programs.