Officials with Montgomery County Public Schools are surveying students and parents to see which of two options they prefer for this year’s graduation ceremonies.
“Dr. [Mark] Miear has stated a commitment to recognizing the achievement and accomplishments of our seniors,” MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake wrote in an email. “Each MCPS high school will conduct a live, socially-distanced graduation ceremony by the last weekend in May.”
This spring, 658 seniors are slated to graduate, according MCPS. However, the district, like many others across the state and country, has had to rethink its graduation plans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The district’s two ceremony options are a parking lot presentation and an event that would require graduates to schedule a time slot to cross the stage, receive their diplomas and take photos.
A stage would be built for the parking lot presentation. Each graduate, who would be assigned a parking space for their vehicle, would then be called up one-by-one to be presented with their diploma. The district will provide means for graduates and their families to hear speakers and names being called.
The parking lot ceremonies would likely occur on the weekend of May 29 to May 31, Drake said.
The other option, which MCPS calls an on-stage presentation, would require graduates to schedule a time slot to receive their diplomas. Graduates would be allowed no more than five guests, with the final number to be determined once planning is complete.
With the on-stage event, the location of the stage itself will depend on the school. Each student’s presentation would also be recorded and compiled into a single graduation ceremony video to be provided to all seniors.
The survey is slated to end Friday, Drake said. MCPS, however, still hasn’t determined whether it will host the same type of ceremony across the board, she said.
The district isn’t limiting the location of the ceremonies to the schools themselves, Drake said.
In the meantime, some MCPS schools have taken to social media to individually spotlight seniors and their post-graduation plans.
A video titled “CHS - We are the Class of 2020” has also been uploaded to YouTube. The clip shows individual video messages from a number of Christiansburg High School students, some of whom spoke on being born and raised in the post-9/11 era and on experiencing the community impact of the April 16, 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, shared and highlighted the video of CHS students on his Facebook page as part of a greater effort to invite the state’s graduating seniors to submit videos of an original speech they would like to give at graduation. The lawmaker asked that the videos be submitted to gradspeech@kaine.senate.gov by May 15.
“I feel a sense of loss that many in-person graduations are likely to be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus, so I want to do something fun for Virginia’s high school seniors and give them all the chance to be a graduation speaker,” read the post on Kaine’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.