BLACKSBURG — The drum Mike Jarrells brought to Virginia Tech on Monday came to him in a dream, and the event he traveled to celebrate also was a hard won dream finally realized.
The Red Fire Singers assembled on the Drillfield on the university's first official Indigenous People's Day to pound Jarrells' handmade elk skin powwow drum and sing songs honoring First Nations people.
All Jarrells' drum designs come to him in dreams, he said. They wake him up in the night.
And this year, campus administration awoke to the dreams of Native at Virginia Tech, the student group that worked for nearly a year to get the day on the official university calendar. About 300 people attended the event. Devin Ketchum was one of them.
Ketchum said he grew up in his native Oklahoma practicing the culture of his family's Delaware people.
"As we got older, it was not cool to be native, and we got shunned out of it," he said.
But just over a year ago, the engineering graduate student took up drumming with the Red Fire Singers, and for the past year, he worked with Native at Virginia Tech to get Indigenous People's Day established.
"We're not just in the history books," Ketchum said. "We're here."
Kenneth Branham, chief of the Monacan Indian Nation in Amherst County, was a featured speaker.
Recognizing Native Americans over Christopher Columbus, a lost sailor who thought he'd found India, is big step forward that sends a wider message, according to Branham.
"When they say something, people listen," he said of Tech.
Branham, who has served as chief for a total of 17 years, has seen a lot of positive changes. He was among the first group of Monacan children to attend public schools beginning in 1963 and the first Monacan to graduate high school in Amherst County.
Four years ago, he saw another major step forward for Virginia Indians, when the Monocans were one of six state tribes to get federal recognition. It took two decades of work to achieve and will provide access to funding for housing, health care and education.
"It's a big, big deal," Branham said. "I would like to better the life of every Monacan person."
Last year Tech President Tim Sands recognized Indigenous People's Day on Oct. 4. But in February, the University Council voted to move the annual celebration to the second Monday of October, which is recognized by the state as Columbus Day.
Columbus Day was established in the U.S. by Italian Americans to counter the rampant bigotry and discrimination they experienced as immigrants in the U.S. in the 19th and 20th centuries.
But to many Native Americans, it is a painful celebration of 500 years of warfare, disease, enslavement, forced removals and segregation that began with Columbus, an Italian explorer bankrolled by the Spanish monarchy, whose landings in the Caribbean and South America in the 1490s opened the Americas to European conquest.
DNA analysis showed in 2011 that about half the indigenous population of the Americas died in the years just after Columbus' voyages, according to a report published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Indigenous People's Day was first proposed in 1977 at a United Nations conference on discrimination, according to a National Public Radio report. In 1989, South Dakota became the first state to change Columbus Day to Native Americans' Day, which the state celebrated beginning the next year.
Since then least a dozen states have formally recognized indigenous and Native American days. Wisconsin, Vermont, Maine, Louisiana, Michigan and New Mexico did so in the past year.
Tech officials have said they will lobby for Virginia to do the same.
