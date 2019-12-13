Youth activism has triggered Virginia Tech to reexamine its environmental stewardship.
Tech took its first concrete step this week toward updating a decade-old climate action plan, at a time when universities nationwide are touting ambitious goals to reduce their carbon footprints.
A group of 24 faculty, students and staff will review Tech’s sustainability record and provide any new goals to be adopted by the school’s board of visitors next fall. While the university’s so-called Climate Action Commitment encompasses all aspects of conservation — from recycling rate to water usage — its greenhouse gas emissions have emerged as a focal point.
A student climate activist group that pushed Tech to revise the plan remains frustrated that the administration did not appoint any of its members to the panel.
“I don’t think it’s questioned that we need to do a lot more significant and substantial job to address climate change” at the university, Todd Schenk, assistant professor of urban affairs and planning, said this month before he was named vice chair of the ad hoc committee.
The University of Virginia and the College of William and Mary announced Dec. 2 they would become carbon neutral by 2030, meaning any greenhouse gas emissions produced after that would be offset through other means, such as planting trees.
Tech’s climate plan, which was adopted in 2009 and approved again in 2013, seeks to reduce emissions to 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. That goal amounts to 38,000 tons of carbon dioxide emitted annually in 2050, compared to about 344,000 tons in 2009, and 250,000 today.
Tech Sustainability Director Denny Cochrane said the late university President Charles Steger charged a newly formed energy and sustainability committee in 2008 with devising the plan. Cochrane said Steger’s “policy was to only commit the university to do things that we can achieve,” which in the committee’s estimation then was that 80% reduction below 1990’s emission levels.
“I would go back to the notion of where you are, and where your fuel sources are,” Cochrane said. “We are right in the middle of coal country, and coal was our primary fuel source.”
Today, coal makes up 20% of fuel at the university’s power plant, down from about 95% in 2010. The university’s transition from coal to natural gas has made up the bulk of reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions.
Natural gas has grown to account for 23.7% of Tech’s emissions, compared to coal’s 10.5%, according to a university report. While natural gas emits about half the amount of carbon dioxide as coal does, comparing the environmental impacts of the two is complicated, given the leakage of plant-warming methane in natural gas production, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.
The university plans to add a fourth natural gas burner at its steam plant this summer, and keep two coal-fired burners as emergency backups, according to Cochrane. A majority of all Tech’s emissions comes from outside electricity that it purchases from American Electric Power.
Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman, said the time was right to update Tech’s Climate Action Commitment given conversations globally and on campus about the threat posed by climate change.
“Clearly our students have expressed their desire to reengage in this conversation,” Owczarski said. “The university agrees.”
Last month, student and faculty governing bodies approved resolutions urging the administration to step up its action on climate change — ushered along by the group Virginia Tech for Climate Justice, which formed in September out of global, youth-led climate strikes.
Among recommendations, one resolution calls on the university to “significantly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions on a timescale that reflects the urgency of this issue,” to include a plan to use 100% renewable energy for electricity, heating and transportation by 2025.
Schenk described that goal as “ambitious” but “achievable.”
“We are already at the point where renewables are at cost parity with fossil fuels,” Schenk said. “I don’t think people realize it’s not really that hard to do this shift anymore.”
Shannon Bell, an associate professor of sociology who was appointed to the committee, wants to see the university “go a lot further” in its sustainability goals.
“I think we really need to be rewriting the climate action plan,” Bell said. “This can’t just be an update.”
Bell credited members of the Virginia Tech for Climate Justice group for raising the issue and presenting wide-ranging climate research to administrators in meetings.
“I am disappointed that the students who initiated this process don’t have a place on this committee,” she said.
Jack Leff, a graduate student and member of the activist group, expressed concern that the students who were appointed to the Tech committee will be “beholden to and sympathetic to the administration” and so not as ambitious in their climate goals.
Owczarski said the university hopes members of the group will continue to contribute to the conversations.
“All I can say is they have been invited to join and we welcome their participation,” Owczarski said.
Tech named John Randolph, a professor emeritus of urban affairs and planning, as chair of the committee. The university described Randolph as “instrumental” in developing the 2009 plan.
Cochrane, the sustainability director, said he is excited about the work ahead, noting that the timing was ripe to have fruitful discussions about the university’s climate goals.
“There is no question that everybody here has a goal to move us more off of the carbon-fuel scenario,” Cochrane said. “The issue is how fast, is it available, is it realistic, can we afford it.”
