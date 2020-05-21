Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...WEST VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... JAMES RIVER AT BUCHANAN AFFECTING BOTETOURT COUNTY NEW RIVER AT GLEN LYN AFFECTING GILES...MERCER...MONROE AND SUMMERS COUNTIES ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES PIGG RIVER NEAR PIGG R NR SANDY LEVEL AFFECTING PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL...CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA.. NEW RIVER NEAR GALAX AFFECTING CARROLL...CITY OF GALAX AND GRAYSON COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND PULASKI COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT ALTAVISTA AFFECTING CAMPBELL AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO AS MUCH AS 10 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN ACROSS THE NEW, ROANOKE, JAMES AND DAN RIVER BASINS SINCE EARLY TUESDAY. THIS WILL KEEP A LOT OF AREAS IN FLOOD, SOME MODERATE TO MAJOR INTO FRIDAY INTO EARLY SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY LATE THIS EVENING. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE. * UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 04PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.9 FEET AND STEADY. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 16.4 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 16.6 FEET ON OCT 11 2018. &&