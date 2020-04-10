The photos posted on Facebook of Kendall Kelly and her boyfriend, George Langhammer, could easily pass for run-of-the-mill prom portraits.
Kelly poses in a powder-blue, floor-length gown with Langhammer standing beside her in a tuxedo. The two seniors lean against a dark blue Schwinn tandem bike, a purple Patrick Henry High School flag sticking out near the handlebars.
But the surgical masks they wear — perfectly matching Kelly’s dress — point to anything but a normal prom day.
The couple dressed up to participate in an impromptu social media challenge earlier this month by Pop’s Ice Cream and Soda Bar in Grandin Village. The ice cream shop encouraged high school seniors who will be missing prom to take photos of themselves dressed up in exchange for free ice cream delivered to their doorstep.
It’s in these small ways that Roanoke Valley’s high school seniors are trying to find some sense of normalcy and cope with lost traditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The spring semester of senior year is already a time of change; seniors finish finalizing post-high school plans and prepare to enter adulthood. Annual traditions are meant to celebrate their achievements and give them lasting memories.
The pandemic has altered daily routines and rendered those milestones impossible, at least for now.
A statewide school shutdown means seniors won’t sit in class with their friends one last time or participate in spring sports. The teens are all working under the assumption that events like prom and graduation won’t happen in the same way as past years.
Roanoke Valley schools haven’t canceled graduation ceremonies, but they are in a holding pattern for now since Gov. Ralph Northam banned all large gatherings through early June. Franklin County announced that its ceremony will be at a to-be-determined date; other local districts have hinted at changing their graduation dates, too.
“It leaves you with no sense of conclusion or way to wrap up your senior year,” Salem senior Ellyn Anama said.
Coming to terms
Kelly, 18, said she was devastated when she first learned schools were closed for the rest of the year.
“The spring of your senior year is something that you look forward to forever since you first started going to school,” she said. “I was super upset that I wouldn’t be able to see my friends every day and see my teachers ... just not having that normality anymore was also really hard.”
Driving past Patrick Henry reminds her that she won’t be walking through those doors again as a student.
In a way, she’s grieving the end of her senior year.
“It’s almost like a death because it’s just taken away so suddenly,” Kelly said.
Other seniors report feeling the same way.
Franklin County High School senior Reed Goad, 18, was, by her own admission, “more than ready to leave high school and go on to college.” But she wanted to leave on her own terms.
“I kind of just felt like it was ripped away super quickly and I wasn’t in control of saying goodbye,” she said.
Patrick Henry senior Simran Drakeford, 17, was with two friends doing homework on March 23 when news broke about school closing for the remainder of the year. She cried when she got home, and she’s now taking it day by day, she said.
The seniors are also quick to point out that the pandemic is larger than “some seniors not being able to celebrate the end of their school career,” as Kelly put it.
“I really can’t focus on myself in this situation,” she said, emphasizing that she wants everyone to stay safe.
Other seniors echoed Kelly’s thoughts.
“It’s not just all about us,” Drakeford said. “It’s about things that other people are going through; people are dying.”
Patrick Henry senior Ian Yeaton said that while he was supposed to visit one more college before he decided where to attend in the fall — he’ll now be doing a virtual tour — he’s not too concerned about himself. He’s worried about others.
“I have every confidence that everything is going to work out personally for me; that I’ll be able to attend a good university next year,” said Yeaton, 18. “I’m just hoping that everybody who is either going to get the virus or has the virus is going to be all right. That’s my main concern.”
Disappointment for athletes
Several seniors named spring sports as what they’ll miss the most. No matter how well a team does, an athlete’s final season is made all the more special by a senior night that honors their accomplishments.
Anama, 17, plays lacrosse and was looking forward to her team’s senior night, when the soon-to-be-graduates wear their college T-shirts onto the field.
Instead, as with all other spring sports, lacrosse season was canceled shortly before the team’s first game. The final swim meet of her nine-year swimming career also was canceled.
Ian Yeaton would have been starting captain for Patrick Henry’s soccer team, and he had high hopes of making a state championship run.
“We had a really strong team; a lot of good seniors who returned and some new added recruits,” he said.
The team fell short of making the state championship several years in a row, said fellow senior and teammate Noah Gettings. This was supposed to be their year.
“We have nine or 10 seniors this year that are never going to be able to play together again, which is definitely disappointing,” said Gettings, 17.
He was at a soccer practice when news first broke on March 13 that school would be closed for two weeks, he said. The team was only days away from playing its first game. By the time Northam closed schools on March 23 for the rest of the academic year, Gettings was disappointed but not surprised.
William Byrd senior Bryant Humphries also was looking forward to his team’s soccer season, and his twin, Alec Humphries, was excited for outdoor track to begin after an injury kept him from running indoor track in the winter.
Kelly was counting the days until tennis season, one of her favorite times of the year. Her dad is the team’s tennis coach and has been for all four years she’s been on the team.
“So we’re all kind of in this together,” she said.
‘Stay the course’
The spring of senior year caps off 13 years of K–12 education, culminating in one last school dance, taking part in special activities reserved for seniors and, finally, walking across the graduation stage. Abrupt changes have left both large questions — Will my school have a graduation? — and smaller ones.
What do students do, for example, with their prom outfits?
Anama was getting her prom dress tailored before it became unclear whether prom would happen, so she can’t return it.
“I’ll find a use for it, though,” she said.
On the upside, Kelly said, she doesn’t need to worry about returning a prom dress. She happened to be shopping for a dress the same day Northam first announced a two-week school closure.
“I was like, ‘Well, I guess I don’t need to buy a prom dress yet,’ ” she recalled.
Seniors are also missing out on other events. Patrick Henry hosts a senior picnic, which is when seniors can decorate their graduation caps. The Humphries were looking forward to revisiting their elementary school in cap and gown for the senior walk.
Bryant Humphries, who is in William Byrd’s marching band, was also looking forward to one last concert performance in mid-April at the annual Vinton Dogwood Festival parade, which has been canceled.
The Roanoke Valley Governor’s School already has pushed back its senior dinner, which Kelly and several others said they had been looking forward to.
Goad interned at Rocky Mount Elementary School for the past two years and became close with the students and teachers.
“Saying goodbye to those kids was, like, super important to me,” she said.
But amid the uncertainty and disappointments, seniors are trying to find ways to still make their final year special.
The second-grade teacher Goad worked with has let her record videos for virtual lessons with the students. Drakeford and Kelly have used Facetime to stay close with friends. Parents are looking forward to the day families can celebrate their children’s accomplishments together.
And there’s free ice cream, of course. Pop’s was scheduled to deliver Kelly and Langhammer’s ice cream earlier this week.
Parents also have been trying to comfort their seniors while making sense of the situation themselves.
“The schools and the people at the school have been so much of our lives for so long. And then it’s just not there,” said Teresa Kelly, Kendall Kelly’s mother. Like her daughter, Teresa Kelly compared the abrupt end of the year to the death of a loved one without the chance to say goodbye.
Kim Yeaton is disappointed at the thought of potentially not seeing her only child, Ian Yeaton, walk across the graduation stage.
“I’m excited that he’s on track to complete all of his studies and he’s doing very well,” she said. “It’s just not the way I had envisioned it.”
The parents also have tried to remain positive and, like their kids, focus on the bigger picture.
“We realize we’re not the only people in this situation,” Kim Yeaton said. “It’s everybody. So we just have to be patient and stay the course.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.