School buses in Roanoke dropped students off late again Friday, capping a frustrating first week for many students and families.
Roanoke City Public Schools told parents and guardians in a recorded call Friday afternoon to expect delays for 11 buses carrying students from Crystal Spring, Round Hill, Westside, Fallon Park, Monterey, Fairview, Hurt Park elementary schools; the Roanoke Academy for Math and Science, Lucy Addison, John P. Fishwick and Woodrow Wilson middle schools; and William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools.
Roanoke’s bus contractor, Durham School Services, has struggled with transporting students on-time since classes began Tuesday.
The company said contributing factors include challenges with routes and difficulty filling about 15 driver vacancies. Durham and the school system have issued apologies and said they’d work to improve.
The school system said it’s seen some improvements and has confidence transportation will improve next week.
Roanoke has outsourced transportation since 2009. Durham replaced Mountain Valley Transportation as the contractor this summer.