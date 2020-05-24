RADFORD — City officials and a few local businesses collaborated to find unique ways to honor its high school seniors.
Banners with the face and names of Radford’s 120 graduates line the tops of light poles along Main Street on the west end of the city.
Superintendent Rob Graham said Radford’s Ballpark Signs provided the banners at cost to the school system, while the city paid for the installation. In all, the help brought the cost down from about $10,000 to approximately $3,000, he said.
Additionally, Radford apparel company Eleven West provided signs for seniors to put in their yards, along with graduation T-shirts at a reduced cost to the school system as well, according to Graham.
The cost of the banners and shirts, per student, was $10.
“We are very lucky to have such a generous and dedicated community. Our seniors deserve this recognition and we are so proud of many in our community to help us provide the recognition that they deserve,” he wrote in an email.
Mayor David Horton said the city was thrilled to help honor the students after having to deal with such a tumultuous end to the spring semester.
We hate that they have had a challenging time this year ... We thought it was the least we could do to support them,” he said. “I think we actually discovered a new tradition ... It’s sort of like a drive of honor going through town.”
Graham also said a tentative plan is in place to hold an in-person graduation ceremony at the high school’s football stadium Friday, June 26. It is usually held in the basketball gym but was moved to adhere to social distancing guidelines, he said.
It would be a “more of a semi-formal ceremony with graduates spread out 6 feet apart on the football field and families of no more than 5 spread out 6 feet apart around the stadium,” Graham wrote.
School Board Chairwoman Lee Slusher said the ceremony is predicated on the state moving to phase two of its reopening plan. Phase one was initiated last Friday in many parts of the state, including Southwest Virginia.
Slusher said the plan has been approved by the local health department, and is something school officials and senior student leadership expressed a strong interest in doing.
“We have amazing relationships with our kids and its important that these children have strong recognition for all of their work,” she said. “There is nothing that will replace an in-person graduation and prom and the other rights of passage ... they simply deserve more attention for not being able to be together during this crisis.”
Slusher said stations will be set up for activities such as graduation photos and students picking up their personalized banners. She said the ceremony was largely possible due to the small size of the graduating class.
“This probably wouldn’t be feasible for a lot of other larger school systems but we are fortunate in that regard,” she said.
If the June ceremony is rained out, it will be rescheduled for July 3, according to Graham. If the ceremony cannot happen due to continued state restrictions, there is a virtual graduation option as well.
