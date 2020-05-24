Weather Alert

...PATCHY FOG EXPECTED THROUGH SUNRISE... PATCHY FOG WAS DEVELOPING IN TYPICAL SPOTS THROUGHOUT THE REGION, INCLUDING THE VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT, SOUTHSIDE VIRGINIA, AND THE SOUTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY OF VIRGINIA. FOG WAS MOST PREVALENT IN VALLEYS AND NEAR BODIES OF WATER, SUCH AS LAKES, CREEKS, STREAMS, AND RIVERS. IN A FEW SPOTS, SUCH AS AROUND LYNCHBURG, FOG MAY BECOME DENSE DURING THE PRE-DAWN HOURS. IF YOU ARE PLANNING TRAVEL EARLY THIS MORNING, USE CAUTION. BE PREPARED TO DRIVE IN AND OUT OF PATCHY DENSE FOG. REDUCE SPEED AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS IN LOCATIONS WITH DENSE FOG.