Virginia Tech has appointed Frank Shushok, interim vice president for student affairs, to lead the division permanently.
Shushok, 50, took over as interim of the student affairs office in October, after the departure of Patty Perillo. He previously served 10 years as senior associate vice president for student affairs, according to the university.
The student affairs division oversees more than 3,000 faculty, staff and student employees across 20 departments, including housing and dining, counseling and international student services.
“While working with Frank over the last several years, I have been impressed with his ability to manage the business and administrative details of our large student affairs division,” Provost Cyril Clarke said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Frank to build on the current strengths of the division and to enhance further the diversity and inclusivity necessary for the support and education of our students.”
Shushok will earn an annual salary of $320,000, according to a university spokesman.
Shushok was chosen from three other finalists, each of whom visited campus before spring break for a lecture and open house.
“Virginia Tech has made a gigantic imprint on my life and I cannot say ‘thank you’ enough to my colleagues, President Sands, and Provost Clarke for their confidence in me to lead such a storied division with such talented educators,” Shushok said in a statement. “My vocation is the avenue through which I have tried to pay forward the gift of the education I have received. Walking alongside students as they traverse student life is a privilege I do not take for granted.”
