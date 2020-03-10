Pulaski County is the first school district in the Roanoke and New River valleys to cancel a day of classes to evaluate its preparedness for the coronavirus.
The school system sent out a notice on Facebook Monday letting parents know it was closing Friday “to provide our teachers a preparation day in which to develop lesson plans and activities that will allow them to engage students from home in the event that a long term school closure becomes necessary” due to COVID-19.
“We will also use this day to continue our efforts of thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all learning spaces on each campus,” the post concluded.
Teachers will use the time to prepare packets of work and syllabuses to be sent home with students, according to Superintendent Kevin Siers.
He said teachers need the time to prepare tangible learning materials because only 9th-11th grade students have access to county issued laptops.
Additionally, he said some of the more remote parts of the county have “spotty wireless and internet connections at best.”
Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said there are parts of the county without any type of internet or phone service as well.
“Usually those people would have access to public places with internet like the library, but the whole point is not to congregate,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
While all Radford students have access to computers that can be taken home if needed, Superintendent Rob Graham said the city school system is still working out how its instruction would be provided in the event of a prolonged closure.
“We have online instruction available, but there are some students without internet ... although I think most families at least have phone service,” he said.
Graham said another concern for the city is how students who rely on breakfast and lunch during the school week would fare without access to those meals.
“When it snows we actually have a delivery service in place, so we are looking at something like that,” he said.
Graham said he’s been in contact with the Virginia Department of Education and officials from surrounding school systems and hopes to have a plan in place by next week when staff has returned from spring break.
Montgomery County’s school system said it is collecting information from families about the availability of internet access in homes.
The district said it’s part of the work it’s doing is to determine what academic learning can take place from home.
“If we move forward with an online learning plan, we will utilize our current Google Classroom platform for delivery,” MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake wrote in an email. “We will make sure our teachers and students have the tools they need.”
Drake, however, said MCPS doesn’t anticipate needing to close schools for a day to prepare its plan.
Roanoke County schools sent a letter to parents last week that said if a coronavirus case is identified in the Roanoke community and has a connection to the schools, then one or more schools would close for a minimum of 14 days.
Schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger said the county’s secondary schools have an online learning system called Blackboard that can be used for remote learning.
County administrators are also working to develop online options for elementary schools.
Salem students in grades 3-12 are issued Chromebooks and the division is currently evaluating whether it would have the capacity to give the devices to its primary students.
City spokesman Mike Stevens said parents were notified Tuesday that all students will complete an internet access survey next week to determine whether they have the ability to work from home. If internet access is unavailable, instructional packets will be made available.
Last week, Roanoke Superintendent of Schools Rita Bishop sent a letter to parents and guardians acknowledging “numerous inquiries” about coronavirus, and assuring them the situation is being closely monitored.
Custodial staff would take extra precautions and sanitize common areas and classrooms regularly.
The letter also encouraged everyone to follow CDC recommendations for handwashing, avoiding touching one’s face, avoiding sick people, and the like.
Bishop followed up with a robocall conveying the same information.
Also, in Roanoke, the city’s bus transportation contractor is taking measures to combat the virus. John Elliott, Durham School Services senior vice president for customer operations, said the company has always wiped buses down with sanitary wipes, but recently switched to a spray disinfectant and is now using a CDC-approved product that kills coronavirus , and cleaning buses daily, he said.
Elliott said the company has first had experience with Coronavirus already, as Durham provides transportation services in Everett, Wash., site of a major outbreak. While Durham had to scramble to respond, the company now has a complete pandemic response plan in place, he said.
While there were at least nine confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia as of Tuesday afternoon, there were still none identified in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Staff writers Yann Ranaivo, Matt Chittum, Claire Mitzel and Alison Graham contributed to this report.
