A 136-page document released Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Education provides a glimpse of the challenges school districts need to address to provide an adequate education in the 2020–21 school year. While the state has provided a framework, it’s up to school districts to create individual plans based on their varying needs. Or, as Salem Superintendent Alan Seibert put it earlier this week: “Once we know the edges of the box, we can figure out how to arrange the box.”
This much is clear: Educators must provide new instruction come fall, even if at least part of the semester is online.
The comprehensive guidance, “Recover. Redesign. Restart,” is based on research and best practices from multiple task forces and work groups, which involved educators from across the state. The guidance touches on school operations, instruction, student and staff supports, family resources, waivers and state accreditation. It includes suggestions and questions for districts to consider as they hammer out their own plans.
Here are five things to know:
Collaboration is key
Each school in Virginia must submit a plan to the Virginia Department of Education outlining strategies for reducing risk to COVID-19, and each school district must submit plans outlining how they plan to provide new instruction.
Involving the entire community in these decisions will be paramount, said Virginia Education Association President Jim Livingston. Because each community has different needs, community members can come together to pool resources that best address challenges, he said.
The Roanoke School Board already has formed a “transition and restoration task force” that will tackle the district’s reopening and receive public input. Board Chairman Mark Cathey on Thursday said the task force will make its communications public, which will include a website.
Roanoke will form its foundation for reopening while also transitioning to a new superintendent. Verletta White, who replaces Rita Bishop on July 1, will be involved in creating the reopening plans and serve on the task force, Cathey said.
In-person learning won’t be the same
Social distancing will be required for in-person instruction under Gov. Ralph Northam’s phased reopening plan. At many schools, fewer students will be able to attend at the same time. That means districts are preparing for learning to take place at least partly online.
When students and teachers do meet in the classroom, instruction should be focused on providing big-picture ideas, not answering questions, the guidance recommends. It also suggests that teachers shouldn’t deliver a week’s worth of content in one session. The guidance also tells schools to make fully remote options available for high-risk students and staff.
Local districts are planning on likely being in Phase 3 when the fall semester begins in August. One local school board member, Tim Greenway, who represents Vinton on the Roanoke County School Board, has asked the district to request a variance from the state to reopen normally, citing his constituents’ desire to forgo continued remote learning.
Equity needs to be prioritized
The guidance asks districts to prioritize equity, noting that equity in distance learning involves more than “simply providing equality in access to learning resources and technology.” Schools should perform an “equity audit” to identify learning gaps, the guidance says.
Inequities can manifest in a variety of ways, both new and existing ones that have been exacerbated by the closures. The guidance offers specific advice and questions to consider for populations that may have additional needs, including students with disabilities, English language learners and students without proper access to technology.
Quality should be emphasized over quantity and the status quo, the guidance states.
SOLs likely will return in spring 2021
Without a federal waiver, Standards of Learning tests will return in spring 2021, the guidance says.
The U.S. Department of Education did not return a request for comment about whether it will consider testing waivers for the 2020–21 school year.
Supporting schools through funding
Livingston said it’s crucial that both Virginia and the federal government provide increased funding to support students as they return to the classroom. Already, he said, Virginia never recovered to pre-recession levels of funding for K-12 education. The pandemic could further put students behind, he said.
“Even before the pandemic, we’ve been talking very loudly, quite honestly, that legislators need to come to the realization that K-12 education is not a priority, it is the priority,” he said.
Now, in order to properly fund what the guidance suggests and to make up for lost revenue from the pandemic, Livingston said it’s imperative that the government provide additional support.
“We run the risk of losing a generation of students,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.