Vying for two open seats on the Roanoke School Board, five candidates shared on Monday night their vision for Roanoke City Public Schools, ranging from equity in education to funding.
The candidates answered questions during a public forum with the Roanoke City Council. It was the first such forum to occur, noted Councilwoman Michelle Davis, who moderated. She said it was important for the council to show “full transparency.”
Much of the candidates’ discussion revolved around how to make education equitable for all students.
“I live in a community where some of the students are marginalized,” said Cheryl Mosley, director of operations for Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Community Solutions Center. “I live in a community and work and worship in a community where some students and their families may feel forgotten almost.”
Mosley said if appointed to the board, she wants to “look at enhancement of resources and access to activities” so all students can receive an equitable education.
Natasha Saunders also named equity as a top priority. Saunders, who said she is passionate about giving back to youth, is the co-founder and CEO of Trifecta Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to youth empowerment and community sustainability. She’s also director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs at Roanoke College. Last year, she was one of four finalists for the school board.
Saunders said more community outreach and connectivity to programs outside of the school system is important, so the city’s youngest residents know that “there’s hope for them outside those walls of the school system.” She also emphasized that she wanted to see innovation to help students become excited about their future, specifically mentioning schools in the Northwest part of the city.
Both Mosley and Saunders drew on their personal experience to explain the importance of making sure all students feel validated; both women are black and live in northwest Roanoke, the only applicants who do. The other three applicants are white and live in southwest or south Roanoke.
Incumbent Eli Jamison also named equity as one of her key objectives, saying that it was important to address students’ diverse needs. Her short-term objective is to successfully navigate providing an education during the pandemic.
Justin Hunts, a school resource officer in Roanoke County, said his priorities are creating a “high quality, sustainable education” and physical safety. “They cannot learn if they do not feel not safe,” he said.
James Settle, who taught in the city for 10 years, said he thought there should be a regional calendar committee so there isn’t a large gap in start dates between local districts. School funding and support is also a priority, he said.
“We have to figure out how to keep our teachers and keep our teachers sane and happy,” he said, alluding to two “difficult” years he had teaching.
Candidates also touched on the topic of the school board’s relationship with the superintendent. A new superintendent will join the district in July when Rita Bishop retires.
Saunders said she would “operate in the superintendent’s blind spots” to make sure she is a voice for marginalized communities.
Jamison said it’s the board’s job to make sure the superintendent operates in the direction envisioned by the community.
Settle was more blunt: “They need to disagree with the superintendent at times and not just be a rubber stamp. ... I think the trustees need to be able to tell a superintendent that maybe it’s time that they move on and it’s time to end a contract.” Hunts said the superintendent and administrators should be left to run day-to-day operations, but added that it was important to have a difference in opinions sometimes to avoid groupthink.
The city council will make a decision either at its June 1 or June 15 meeting, said City Attorney Dan Callaghan. Roanoke is one of the few localities in Virginia — along with Salem — where the governing body appoints school board members instead of allowing voters to choose in an election.
Seven originally applied for the two open seats, but two candidates, Katrina Wood and Grace Church, withdrew their applications, Callaghan said.
While Jamison reapplied for a second term, Bill Hopkins did not reapply for a third term, meaning there will be at least one new face on the board come July.
