With the city school board’s blessing on Tuesday night, Salem City Schools will begin a path toward adjusting school start times and bus routes, with the goal of well-rested students.
Presented with four options ranging from reordering bus routes to completely overhauling the system, the school board indicated that it preferred the latter choice to maximize benefits.
“This is a known change we could make to improve the lives of students,” school board member Nancy Bradley said.
District officials plan to begin looking at the logistics and soliciting feedback from educators and parents. Small changes may occur this fall, but the bulk of the plan would likely be implemented the next year.
The district recently studied whether transportation choices affected academic achievement. Assistant Superintendent Curtis Hicks said there was a correlation between students who rode the bus and lower GPAs and mental health effects, likely because they received less sleep.
This disproportionately affects low-income students and students of colors, Hicks said.
Currently, elementary schools operate from 7:50 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.; Andrew Lewis Middle School operates from 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.; and Salem High School operates from 7:55 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
Because elementary schools and the high school start at essentially the same time, high school students who ride the bus often arrive at school nearly an hour before school starts, Hicks said.
This overhaul will reorganize and condense the bus routes, which will allow students to receive more sleep while also eliminating large intervals between the three start times, a problem with other options presented. In order to reduce and condense the routes, some students may have to walk slightly farther to stops.
Elementary, middle and high school students would be picked up youngest to oldest under this plan. High school students would arrive at school around 8:25 a.m. instead of 7 a.m.
No student of any age would be picked up prior to 7 a.m.; currently, 550 students are routed before 7 a.m.
“That’s a huge change,” school board member Andy Raines said.
All five school board members agreed that this option would benefit students the most.
“Developmentally, biologically, it just makes the most sense,” school board member Michael Chiglinsky said.
Some athletes would need to leave school early to attend games with the later end time of 3:10 p.m. But that’s more in line with how other school districts operate, school leaders told the school board.
A 10-minute earlier elementary start time would also bring the district in line with other localities, most of whom have longer elementary school days.
In other actions, Salem plans for its teachers to be paid the same in the 2020-21 school year to save money, Hicks informed the board during a COVID-19 update.
The district’s budget is still in limbo, but the school board is prepared to cut $1.7 million.
I have always been impressed with Curtis Hicks. The guy is always on top of things and uses common sense. He has done much for our students.
